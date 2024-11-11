Jim Boyce hits out at Celtic fans 'desecrating the memory of world war dead'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A stalwart of Northern Ireland’s footballing scene has hit out at those who “desecrated” an act of remembrance at a Celtic v Kilmarnock game at the weekend.

Jim Boyce, a former vice-president of FIFA, was reacting to the scenes at Kilmarnock’s home ground on Sunday, when Celtic fans continued to make noise during the pre-match minute’s silence.

It led to the referee calling time on the period of silence early.

The fans also held up a sign saying: “From Balfour to Starmer, the crimes of the empire live on, Britain is committing genocide in Gaza."

A fan walks past a Celtic logo (photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Mr Boyce, who is a former chairman of Cliftonville FC in north Belfast, had spoken out almost exactly a year ago when Celtic fans had done a very similar thing at Parkhead.

As they were set to play Aberdeen, a number of Celtic fans had booed loudly during the minute’s silence, which was abandoned after 30 seconds by the referee.

Mr Boyce said he was saddened to have to be issuing the same denunciation a second year in a row.

"It's very sad that in this day and age we still have people who can't respect a minute of silence, no matter what it's for,” he said.

"It's very sad we haven't moved on.

"From when I was a child, Remembrance Day was to remember the people who lost their lives in two world wars.

"People are now trying to make it out to be something it shouldn't be. I think the real meaning of Remembrance Day is being lost by many people.

"People from this whole island of Ireland, irrespective of whether they were Protestant, Catholic or anything else, lost their lives in world wars. And what saddens me is a lot of that meaning has been taken out of it.

"It's entirely up to an individual themselves what they want to respect or what they don't want to respect. But they shouldn't desecrate the memory of people who lost their lives in world wars, serving.

"These incidents are cropping up again year after year now, and to me it's very sad.

"There does seem to be an element of their fans who repeatedly, every year seem to come out with the same problems and get the club the same amount of bad publicity.”

After the incident on Sunday, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers agreed that the tribute should have been completed.

“I think if it’s a minute silence, it should be a minute,” Rodgers said in a post-match media conference.

“You guys know the script up here at this time of the year. It’s always a challenge.

“But if it’s a minute silence, it’s a minute silence. I think we all want to respect that. And we understand that some don’t. So it can be a divisive one.

“Like I say, I understand but really, my chat is for the football and that’s something else that sits outside of that, sadly.”

Meanwhile Celtic’s manager Derek McInnes had said: “I thought it was awful. Awful…

"It’s our ground, it’s our minute’s silence.