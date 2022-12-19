Joe Kennedy III: Joe Biden names new US special envoy to Northern Ireland

The 42-year-old, a member of the Kennedy political family, fills the role that has been vacant since January 2021, after the envoy under Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, stepped down from the post.

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of former US senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968.

In a statement, the US Department of State said that, as special envoy, Mr Kennedy will focus on "advancing economic development and investment opportunities" in Northern Ireland.

It also said he will strengthen "people-to-people ties".

"His role builds on the longstanding US commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," the department added.

"Joe has dedicated his career to public service, including eight years in the US House of Representatives, tenure as Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney, and service as a Peace Corps Volunteer.

"He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen US engagement with all communities.

Joe Kennedy III - the new US special envoy to Northern Ireland

"In parallel, US diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I look forward to Joe's engagement and service with the people and leaders of Northern Ireland."

First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill welcomed the appointment.

"The US remains a critical partner for peace. They are an important stakeholder whose support for the Good Friday Agreement is deeply valued," Ms O'Neill said.

"This appointment puts renewed emphasis on the economic development of the North, and the benefits we can yield through dual access to both the EU single market and British market which uniquely positions our economy.

"Joe Kennedy has a strong record in promoting the interests of the North and I look forward to working with him in the time ahead. I believe he will bring very considerable expertise and experience to the task."

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the UK Government welcomes the US administration's commitment to continuing to develop the "potential and prosperity" of the region.

"This appointment will create even more opportunities for taking forward this vital work," he added.

"I look forward to working together to accelerate the already strong US partnership with Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, including in the crucial areas of trade and investment.

"Northern Ireland's creative, hi-tech business environment makes it an ideal location for US investment.

"Most importantly, we share a steadfast commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement."

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he is looking forward to meeting Mr Kennedy.

"His focus on economic ties is a welcome one and there is plenty for us to build on and develop," he said.

The UUP leader added: "Unionism has suffered from not engaging fully with the USA and this has been something my party has been keen to rebalance in recent years."

