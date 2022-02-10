Dr John Kyle said he left the PUP over “respectful differences” in opinion about the NI Protocol.

Upon joining the Ulster Unionists led by Doug Beattie, Dr Kyle said: “I am very pleased to be joining the Ulster Unionist Party.

“I have been impressed with the direction in which Doug has been taking the party with a brand of positive, forward looking, inclusive unionism. That’s exactly what unionism should be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Kyle with UUP leader Doug Beattie

“Doug’s vision of a prosperous, respectful and peaceful Northern Ireland in which everyone has a part to play is something that I want to be part of and work towards in the Ulster Unionist Party.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “I warmly welcome John to the Ulster Unionist Party.

“John is an impressive man of the utmost integrity who is respected right across the community and wider society.

“He is a committed unionist who is dedicated to promoting Northern Ireland, its people and its place within the United Kingdom.

“Through the many conversations I have had with him, I know we share the same vision for Northern Ireland and a forward looking, confident unionism.

“I look forward to working with John in the days ahead. His level-headed approach to politics is refreshing and will be another great addition to the Ulster Unionist team.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry