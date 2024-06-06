As justice minister Naomi Long has repeatedly refused to give a view on matters within her department's purview. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

The Policing Board’s monthly meeting was held in private today due to a decision based on pre election guidance from the Executive Office – but the Justice Minister won’t give a view on the matter, with her department saying she has “no remit” over the decision.

Groups including National Union of Journalists and Amnesty International protested outside the Northern Ireland Policing Board this morning calling for an inquiry into allegations of police surveillance of journalists.

Ordinarily, parts of the meetings are public – giving the public an opportunity to see senior police officers respond to questions from politicians and the press.

However, a decision was taken by the Chair and Vice Chair of the Board to hold it in private “following advice from senior officials” in the Policing Board.

PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher will be questioned in private today after the Policing Board decided to close the proceedings. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The News Letter asked for the Justice Minister’s view on whether it was a necessary or proportionate decision. A spokesperson said “decisions on the format of NI Policing Board meetings are entirely a matter for the board. The Minister has no remit or involvement in the decision-making process”.

Mrs Long has a history of not commenting on decisions taken by arms length bodies under her department’s purview.

A Policing Board spokesperson told the News Letter: “Due to pre-election guidance, the Board will have its monthly accountability session with PSNI in private and will not be able to hold a public session in June as previously scheduled.

“We recognise the levels of interest around issues being discussed at this meeting and have sought guidance on the most appropriate way forward which enables openness and transparency yet recognises the expectations placed on public bodies during the pre election period”.

When asked where the guidance had come from, the spokesperson said “the decision was based on the election guidance issued by TEO” [The Executive Office].

The TEO rules say “civil servants not to be placed in a situation where their political impartiality may be compromised”. It is unclear how civil servants could be compromised by the Policing Board meeting being held in public.

PSNI officers are not mentioned in the TEO guidance.

The Policing Board is sponsored by the Department of Justice, but independent of it. It would be expected to consult with Naomi Long’s DOJ if an any doubt – and DOJ would have to “assess whether any proposed activity would reflect adversely on the work of the body or reduce public confidence” in the Policing Board.