Kate Forbes quits politics: Once a rising star in the SNP, Scotland's deputy FM faced intense scrutiny over her faith

Deputy First Minister of Scotland Kate Forbes at the Scotland 2050 conference, at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh. Photo : Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scotland’s deputy first minister Kate Forbes will not run for re-election to the Scottish parliament next year – saying she does not want to miss “any more of the precious early years of family life”.

The SNP politician came close to taking the party leadership in 2023 – but lost out to Humza Yousaf, who subsequently demoted her in the Holyrood government.

She was a strong opponent of Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reforms, an issue which contributed to the former first minister’s political demise.

During her bid for the party leadership, there was an intense focus on Ms Forbes’s faith – with key backers withdrawing support over her defence of her vote against gay marriage in 2014. Mr Yousaf – who was absent from parliament for the vote – faced much less scrutiny from within the party over whether his own Muslim faith played a role in that.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is a member of the Free Church of Scotland – and faced sustained questions over her personal religious views.

In an interview with Holyrood magazine in 2023, she said people with “fairly normal” Christian views were afraid to speak publicly about them.

“You don’t understand how scared people are. Chief executives are scared of saying the wrong thing for fear their business will be destroyed, politicians are scared, journalists are scared.

“Over the last few years constituents have approached me with issues they’re scared about – kids at school who have been punished for holding fairly normal faith-based views. They’re not pushing them on anybody but there’s a culture of fear. The gender debate highlighted that. Parents are frightened about going to teachers”, the SNP politician said.

After Mr Yousaf’s short and chaotic period as First Minister, Ms Forbes was promoted to be his deputy and took charge of the Scottish government’s economy portfolio.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ms Forbes said she had reflected and decided not to run again in 2026.

She said she had been “privileged” to serve her various roles in government.

Ms Forbes said: “I remain wholly supportive of the First Minister just as when I backed him to be leader of the SNP and I look forward to campaigning for the SNP at the next election – to lead Scotland to independence.

“I was first elected in my mid-20s, dedicating my most formative adult years to public service. In that time, I presented multiple budgets, supported thousands of businesses and workers during Covid-19 and launched Scotland’s most ambitious business start up network TechScaler.

“I now wish to step back from my public duties and focus on new opportunities to serve people.

“I have grown up in the public eye, getting married, having a baby and raising a young family.

“I have consistently put the public’s needs ahead of my family’s during that time. I am grateful to them for accommodating the heavy demands of being a political figure.

“Looking ahead to the future, I do not want to miss any more of the precious early years of family life – which can never be rewound.”

The First Minister wrote back to Ms Forbes, saying he understood her decision and thanking her for her contributions.

Mr Swinney said: ““You have made a huge contribution to public life in Scotland and have been instrumental in making progress on economic issues for my Government.

“You have much to be proud of in all of the work you have undertaken but I am especially heartened by the effect of your leadership on advancing support for the Gaelic language.

“We all wrestle with the inevitable conflicts between family and public life and I sympathise with the dilemmas you have faced.