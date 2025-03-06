Keir Starmer and Micheal Martin pledge deeper UK-Irish ties and agree to 'remove barriers to trade'

The UK and Ireland are henceforth to meet every year to discuss "co-operation on foreign and security policy issues", according to a joint statement this afternoon.

The lengthy statement also pledges to deepen connections between the two countries culturally and economically, and is in the names of both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

It was issued following a UK-Ireland Summit in Liverpool.

The statement set out an "ambitious programme of co-operation between our two countries through to 2030".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) speaks with Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the gardens during a summit at Inglewood Manor House in Ellesmere Port, in the first in a new series of annual UK-Ireland Summits taking place in Britain. Picture date: Thursday March 6, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

It said: "In a challenging geo-political and international security environment, Ireland and the UK confirm our commitment to the global multilateral system and international law as the foundations on which all our international engagement and partnerships are built. "Building on these foundations, we will work together to strengthen international institutions for peace, promote conflict prevention, peace-building, sustainable development and climate action internationally…

"We will support this intensification of our co-operation on foreign and security policy issues through annual political consultations.

"Continuing to ensure the safety and security of the people who live in Ireland and the United Kingdom is a priority we share."

The statement mentioned working together on "critical undersea infrastructure" (meaning protecting internet cables on the seabed), "military training and education", cyber security, and "co-operation on criminal, civil and family law matters".

It also said that the nations will "continue to work together to tackle threats to safety online".

The statement also stressed the economic importance of the countries for one another, and pledged to keep “building on these ties”.

It added: "In order to meet our ambitious decarbonisation targets, we have agreed today to work together to mobilise investment into strategic infrastructure in the Irish and Celtic Seas by establishing frameworks to guide private investment and removing barriers to trade and investment."

Other things they have agreed include:

“New joint initiatives on mapping the sea basin”;

Creation of “an Economic Security Exchange to share good practices and experiences, and develop common understandings in key areas for the economic security and prosperity of our two nations”;

Convening “regular meetings between UK Research and Innovation and Research Ireland to discuss issues of mutual interest”;

Establishing a “strategic partnership to deepen and amplify co-operation between our leading cultural institutions”;

Setting up “an Ireland-UK Youth Forum to bring together young people across these islands on an annual basis to discuss issues of importance to them”;

Encouraging “greater co-operation and contact between our schools and education systems”;

Minimising “barriers to work or travel”;