Kings Charles III: Councils across NI hold proclamation ceremonies for the public
The proclamation of the accession of King Charles III was announced by officials across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK yesterday.
King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday.
The event was televised for the first time in history and included the new monarch’s chosen title as King, already known to be King Charles III.
A new King or Queen takes over the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.
The new monarch is proclaimed as the new ruler as soon as possible at an Accession Council in St James’s Palace. The proclamation was then repeated across the UK on Sunday.
At Belfast City Hall the High Sheriff Councillor John Hussey donned ceremonial robes for a re-reading of the Accession Proclamation at Belfast City Hall joined by The Lord Lieutenant of the Co Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.
At Antrim and Newtownabbey Council the reading was held in Antrim Castle Gardens, led by Lord-Lieutenant for Co Antrim Mr David McCorkell, the High Sheriff for County Antrim Mr John Lockett OBE and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross.
In Ards and North Down the Proclamation took place at 3pm at the Town Hall, Bangor Castle.
And in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield led proceedings at The Palace Demesne with Armagh and County Sheriff Henry McMullen reading the Proclamation.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council saw the proclamation read at Coleraine Town Hall with smaller events at Ballymoney Town Hall and Drumceatt Square in Limavady at 4pm.
In Fermanagh and Omagh District Council the proclamation took place outside the courthouse in Omagh and from the balcony at The Townhall, Enniskillen.
While in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council the proclamation took place at 5pm led by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and the Mayor, at Castle Green, Carrickfergus.