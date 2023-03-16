Billy Moore, general secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, made the ahead of Joe Biden's planned visit to the Province next month to celebrate 25 years of the 1998 deal - just one of a growing number of events marking the milestone anniversary.

He questioned why Mr Biden feels visiting Northern Ireland is more important than his problems closer to home, and voiced concern that the DUP will end up accepting the revised Protocol deal which Rishi Sunak and the EU have thrashed out.

Mr Moore - who has been Apprentice Boys general secretary for three decades, and is also a member of the Orange Order and Royal Black Preceptory - stressed he was speaking in a personal capacity, rather than stating the views of any organisation.

Speaking to the News Letter about the Biden visit and the anniversary, Mr Moore said: "I don't think there's any such thing any more as the Good Friday Agreement.

"It's been over-ridden, it's been abused, torn apart, by this Protocol.

"You know, whenever it suits the British government, or Irish government, or the American government, to use the Good Friday Agreement as an example of how communities work together, it's all great, it's all brilliant. But that just hasn't worked with regards to the Protocol.

"Because it's torn the Good Friday Agreement in two, and over-ruled what was all there: that both communities had to be in agreement. So there's no such thing as the Good Friday Agreement anymore, in my opinion."

Pacemaker Press 03/12/22: An image of one of the last major loyal order gatherings in Northern Ireland - the Apprentice Boys' Lundy Day parade in Londonderry. Billy Moore has been a member of the institution for over 50 years, and its general secretary for the last 30.

How did he feel the 1998 agreement was working pre-Protocol?

"I think unionists and loyalists have received very little from the Good Friday Agreement," he replied.

"I think certainly Sinn Fein have obtained a lot from it. Irish nationalism has obtained a lot from it.

"But as for unionists, we've obtained very, very little - certainly nothing to celebrate anyway.

"I think Biden would have quite an amount of problems in his own backyard that he should be trying to resolve and sort out before he comes to Northern Ireland.

"But that's entirely up to him. He's coming at the invitation of the British Prime Minister, so he's quite at liberty to come if he so desires.

"But I think the American administration have got quite a number of problems which they should be looking at themselves in their own country, and certainly what they've achieved here has been very, very little as far as unionism is concerned."

Returning to the issue of the Protocol, and where unionism is at now with it, he said: "I think the feeling is widespread that we've been misled, we've been let down, we've been betrayed by a British government.

"And many people are holding their breath, probably a bit concerned what the DUP will do."

The DUP has said that it will take time to mull the merits of the Windsor Framework deal, although some senior MPs and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have suggested that in its present form it is not acceptable.

"I think the DUP should be giving a much stronger lead than what they're doing at present," said Mr Moore.

"I think DUP politicians and leadership should be giving a much stronger pointer to the unionist community."

Mr Moore said "there's a concern amongst the wider unionist population that the DUP will go back into government again" without the Windsor Framework meeting the party's seven tests.

"I think that'd be the feeling of quite a considerable number," he added.