In a planned handover of power at the top of the ruling three-party coalition government in Dublin, Fine Gael leader Mr Varadkar replaced Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin as taoiseach on Saturday.

Irish parliamentarians in the Dail voted 87 to 62 to support his appointment in a special sitting.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has said former Taoiseach Micheál Martin reached out to understand the concerns of unionists and Mr Donaldson and also encouraged the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to take a leaf from Micheál Martin’s book.

Leo Varadkar was installed as Taoiseach once again on Saturday.

Sir Jeffrey said: “As neighbours we want to have a cordial and respectful relationship with the Government of the Republic of Ireland. The imposition of the NI Protocol upon Northern Ireland, without unionist support but with the support of Dublin, was a backward step for North-South relations.

"During his tenure as Taoiseach Micheál Martin sought to understand why unionism was wholly opposed to the NI Protocol. I encourage Leo Varadkar to follow Micheál Martin’s example in managing North-South relationships.

"Whilst many unionists will struggle to forget the new Taoiseach waving news reports from the 1970’s of a bombed border customs post which gave the threat of violence a seat at the EU negotiating table and demoted the power of democracy and politics, we are prepared to work with him if he is willing to address unionist concerns.

"For those who have forgotten, political progress in NI was hard won and is built on the support of unionists and nationalists. Not one unionist MLA supports the Protocol. The idea that one section of our people will dominate the other and ignore the concerns of unionists will never produce durable or balanced outcomes.

"There will be no solid basis for an Executive and Assembly until the Protocol is replaced with arrangements that restore NI’s place in the U.K. internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected.”

Mr Varadkar was officially confirmed as premier at an audience with the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins at his residence in Dublin on Saturday.

After receiving the seal of office from the president, Mr Varadkar said: “I’m honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to serve again. And I look forward to getting down to the hard work in the next few hours.

Mr Martin earlier formally tendered his resignation to Mr Higgins, paving the way for Mr Varadkar to succeed him.

After receiving a standing ovation from TDs on the government benches when his nomination was confirmed in the Dail, Mr Varadkar made reference to the foundation of the Irish state one hundred years ago as he vowed to deliver for the country’s citizens.

“As taoiseach my mission will be to build on the achievement of 100 years ago, and to work on what needs to be done for this generation and the next,” he said.

“Providing hope and housing, economic opportunities and a fair start for all."

The Fine Gael leader has replaced the Fianna Fail leader as taoiseach under the terms of the coalition deal struck in 2020.

