Tom Elliott, party leader from 2010 to 2012 and current Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA, was speaking after the newly-elevated Irish taoiseach wrote an opinion piece for the Belfast Telegraph, speaking of his desire to listen to unionists.

Mr Varadkar had earned the ire of the unionist family at large during his last stint as taoiseach from 2017 to 2020, with what many saw as an intransigent attitude towards Brexit talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under a deal to form a coalition government, Fine Gael man Mr Varadkar has now been made leader of the republic once again, replacing Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin.

In his piece in the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Varadkar said his aim was for the “two governments, and the political parties in Northern Ireland, working with our international friends in the US and the EU, to create an inclusive, reconciled and prosperous future for all”.

He said “we have listened” to unionist concerns and “will continue” to do so, but insisted the UK government should not take “unilateral” action that would undermine the Protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Elliott said Mr Varadkar was “trying to take a very forceful stance, when he should be trying to be more co-operative – he doesn’t seem to me to be a negotiator, he just takes his stance and that’s it”.

The UUP man told the News Letter: “I just don’t think he endeared himself or was helpful in that whole process following Brexit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Varadkar

"The indication always was the UK shouldn’t have taken the decision they did and basically they are getting what they deserved – that was my reading from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my view, there’s almost the indication he revels in annoying unionists. Maybe he’ll feel that’s not right, that’s not accurate. That’s just my view.

"I think he could be more helpful in the process by seeing the unionist point of view, which he doesn’t seem to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can ‘listen’ to many things, but that doesn’t mean you give them any cognizance.

"Unionists generally will be suspicious. Micheal Martin was slightly more neutral in the position of Northern Ireland, and I think that’s what they’d be looking for from Varadkar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But maybe he hasn’t learned any lessons.”

PRESBYTERIANS WELCOME VARADKAR:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland released a statement today welcoming Mr Varadkar back to the role of taoiseach.

It said moderator Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick had written to Mr Varadkar, saying: “What impressed many people following the January 2020 General Election was a willingness from all parties to compromise for the common good and move forward, of which your reappointment is a part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of those issues remain – the outworking of Brexit, for example, and a new absence of a Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.

"On this island we continue to face the ramifications of the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along with my fellow Church leaders, we spoke of these and other issues with President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin just last month.

“As followers of the Lord Jesus Christ we are called to pray for those in authority, so you, and the coalition government that you lead, can be assured of my prayers and those in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.”