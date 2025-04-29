'Let this be a lesson to Kneecap' says Troubles campaigner after group's apology / clarification
That is the view of Kenny Donaldson, director of the Troubles victims’ group the South East Fermanagh Foundation.
Mr Donaldson was reacting to the group’s clarification/apology over its actions (in full here), and noted that, whilst the recent controversy largely concerns Kneecap’s views on Israel and the Tories, its members have long been known for their contentious republican stance.
"They have flirted with Irish republicanism here ever since their creation,” said Mr Donaldson, referencing DJ Provai’s use of a balaclava, the group posing for pictures with Gerry Adams, and unveiling a mural of a burning police van.
"For those of us who point out the dangers they pose, we're told to wise up, to accept that it's only a bit of craic,” said Mr Donaldson.
"Nothing the Kneecap group does is 'just a bit of craic'. The group seeks to promote an ideology through the guise of entertainment, an ideology which is anti-the State of Israel and anti-British, not to mention deeply insulting and traumatising for those who been victimised and brutalised by so-called punishment beatings and shootings.
"If innocent victims/survivors of terrorism had the power to adjudicate then the Kneecap group would be forced to disband.”
He added: “This belated apology has been made because the group has concerns of the domino effects support withdrawals in the US will have further afield, including throughout the UK.
"It is never ok to suggest that it's ok to murder people, whether that is today, yesterday or many years previously. And nor is it ever acceptable to openly advocate for proscribed terrorist organisations.
"With fame and celebrity status also comes responsibility, and whilst we would always stand up for the rights of free speech, rights are also inextricably linked to responsibilities. Kneecap have forgotten this.
"They have shown gross arrogance in believing that they can exist beyond being held accountable – belatedly let this be a lesson for them and for many others from which they genuinely show humility and a will to learn from," concluded Mr Donaldson.”