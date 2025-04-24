Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UUP MLA Robbie Butler has condemned intimidation in a mixed housing estate in Lisburn, as investigating police arrested a suspect in his thirties.

The threats were reportedly issued on Saturday 19 April in Altona Drive, and the arrest was made today, Thursday 24 April.

Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “Today, a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of Intimidation and Threats to Damage Property.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“We take all reports of intimidation and threats very seriously, and we will continue to investigate them robustly.

“I would appeal to anyone who might have any information at all which could assist us, to come forward."

Ms Moore said that last month police received a number of reports in relation to letters being sent to residents living in Altona Drive which were "threatening in nature".

There were further reports on Sunday 19th April in relation to flags being erected in the same area.

“I would like to stress that Police take all reports of intimidation and threats very seriously, and I want to offer every assurance that our officers are investigating, and will continue to investigate, all those received.”

Police are continuing to engage with partner agencies, community representatives and local residents and are appealing for anyone with information about the intimidation to come forward, she added.

The £16m mixed-use housing development was launched last year.

Last month, some residents received leaflets through their letterboxes with a UFF emblem which warned that "anyone caught removing loyalist flags from lampposts will be dealt with", the BBC reported. They also read: "This is loyalist Lisburn, not republican west Belfast."

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler said such intimidation was never acceptable.

"It is without question very disturbing to learn of any resident in Lagan Valley being exposed to any type of threat," he said.

"The letters that have been reported and that are now in the hands of the police should be a relic of our past. They were never acceptable in the past and won't be for our future.

"Intimidation of whatever nature should never be tolerated or condoned and I want to commend the local police team, led by Superintendent Moore for their speedy response and action so far."

On Wednesday SDLP Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney also condemned the intimidation.

"In the past week alone we have seen threats and intimidation at a new housing estate and disrespect at a band parade following the passing of Pope Francis,” he said.

“The vast majority of people living in this area totally reject this kind of behaviour and just want to live peacefully alongside their neighbours in the spirit of respect and tolerance.”

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford said one resident was told, following the erection of union flags on nearby lamp-posts, that if they were taken down “their house will be burnt".