Listing of Marlborough House ‘unfortunate’ says Minister John O’Dowd

Marlborough House in Craigavon has been given protection as a listed building - despite strong opposition.

​Stormont finance minister John O'Dowd has voiced his disappointment at the decision to list a distinctive brutalist-style civil service office block in Co Armagh.

Dubbed the "big brute" by SDLP MLA Justin McNulty in the Assembly yesterday, Marlborough House was built between 1973 and 1977 during a since-abandoned effort to create the new city of Craigavon, named after Northern Ireland's first prime minister Sir James Craig.

The building, designed by Craigavon Development Commission architects, has been described as one of the best-preserved examples of large-scale 1970s modernism in Northern Ireland.

Recently the building has housed Department of Finance offices, but they are intending to vacate in 2026 after discovering it could cost at least £18 million to bring it up to modern standards.

The decision to give it Grade B1 listing was announced last week.

Mr O'Dowd expressed concern that this could impact future uses of the building.

He was speaking as DUP MLA William Irwin asked him about the next steps for the building during questions for his department in the NI Assembly.

Mr O'Dowd confirmed plans are being progressed to divest of Marlborough House and move forward with replacement accommodation in the area, which he said will deliver savings at a time of budgetary pressures and provide an efficient modern working environment for civil service staff.

He said Marlborough House was the worst-performing site in the civil service estate in terms of energy efficiency and is significantly under-occupied.

Asked about the recent announcement that the building is being listed, Mr O'Dowd said it was "unfortunate".

"There will be different views and opinions on these matters... I think it's unfortunate that we have reached this position," he said.

"My department made our case to the historical division of the Department of Communities."

Mr O'Dowd said the listing will "present challenges" for future potential buyers and occupants of the property.

"It was simply impossible for us to bring together a business case which would have allowed you to invest the money required in that building to bring it up to modern heat standards, etc," he said.

"But the listing of it has caused challenges shall we say in ensuring the building is put into future use."