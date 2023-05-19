LIVE: Local Government Elections 2023 - News from the count centres as Northern Ireland council seats are filled

Speaking at the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council count, Sir Jeffrey indicated his party was polling well in the area, and would hold its seats in four district electoral areas (DEA) that are being counted so far.

He also indicated they hoped to gain a seat in two DEAs, but it was too early to tell if that would happen.

“The Alliance Party is polling well in some of areas too, Sinn Fein have done well where you might expect them, so I think the pattern so far in Lisburn and Castlereagh is DUP holding its ground, Alliance perhaps making some gains, perhaps at the expense of the Ulster Unionist Party, and Sinn Fein perhaps making one or two gains at the expense of the SDLP,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.