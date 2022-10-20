Liz Truss resigns: Voices of support in Northern Ireland for general election

Following the resignation of Prime Minister after 45 days in office, the Foyle MP said: “Liz Truss’ Tory government shredded its political authority and economic credibility when they promised unfunded tax cuts for the mega-rich while working people were left to a market meltdown that sent mortgage rates through the roof.

“The Conservative Party has no mandate to govern. Moving the deckchairs around the Tory Titanic will not deliver the radical change that people in Northern Ireland need in terms of support from the cost of living crisis, help to address soaring interest rates and the restoration of devolved government.

“It is far beyond time for a change of government in London and a new Labour led administration that will put an end to this disastrous Conservative rule.”

Colum Eastwood MP, leader of the SDLP, has called for a general election following Liz Truss's resignation as prime minister: Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll echoed the call for a general election following the Prime Minister’s resignation.

He said the Tories should face the electorate for "wreaking havoc” in office.

Mr Carroll said: “The Tories cannot be allowed to continue with this farce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have ruined too many people’s lives in their quest to line the pockets of their wealthy friends. Their 12 years in power have been utter misery for those who have borne the brunt of their reckless austerity agenda.

“The Conservatives can no longer claim to be prudent spenders of public money after tanking the economy. Their incompetence, their greed, and their outright corruption should be severely punished at the polls. They are utterly unfit for government.”

Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP have all appealed for a general election to be called immediately.

So too has the GMB union whose general secretary Gary Smith said: “The Tories have treated the public with utter contempt, trashing the economy and shredding the UK’s international standing whilst people struggle to pay the bills and feed their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re tired of being used as lab rats in a catastrophic Conservative economic experiment.