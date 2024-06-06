Local parties pay tribute to the sacrifices made on D-Day for freedom and democracy

DUP representatives laid a wreath at the war memorial in Londonderry this morning marking the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Senior DUP politicians have marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings by laying wreaths at the war memorial in Londonderry, with the Ulster Unionist leader attending events in Lurgan, Craigavon and Armagh.

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson was joined by party colleagues including Gregory Campbell, Gary Middleton, Keith Buchanan and Tom Buchanan.

Mr Robinson said “It is right that we pause today and mark the supreme sacrifice that so many made on our behalf. We enjoy the benefits of freedom and democracy today because of their efforts.

“It is fitting too that we gathered in the Diamond in Londonderry, a city of strategic importance during World War II and which played such an important role.

“Indeed, General Montgomery who commanded all Allied troops in France during the Normandy landings was a freeman of the city, had many family links to this area and it was a place he said felt most like home.

“Alongside many others from across the world today we reflect on how much we owe those from 80 years ago and make the simple pledge that “we will remember them”.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie attended a commemoration event in Craigavon in the morning, before visiting other events in the evening including a beacon-lighting ceremony.

Posting images of D-Day veterans on social media, the Upper Bann MLA said “On any other day you would walk past these men without even a sideway glance.

“Thankfully today they are remembered as the young men who fought for our freedom on the beaches of Normandy. The eyes of the world are upon you”

TUV’s East Belfast candidate – and Parachute Regiment veteran John Ross – said that on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day “the Union Flag along with one bearing the Parachute Regiment badge, fly proudly from my home overlooking Belfast.

“Anniversaries are a time of remembrance and reflection, to honour those who gave so much for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“In my mind, I look at what is happening to our country today, and particularly for me, this wee corner of the United Kingdom I call home, and think that the loss of so many was not to see part of our nation ruled by foreign laws and courts.

“Soldiers do not sacrifice their lives in battle, they fight to the bitter end to survive, their deaths are not glorious, they are hideous and terrifying, despite what it says on war memorials the length and breadth of our country.

“But as soldiers we remember our brothers lost in battle with sadness and pride, something which has been so evident in the poignant recollections of the dwindling number of old soldiers now being aired on the media.

“To Remember is to Honour. Lest We Forget must never be empty words!”

The Alliance Party said “We must remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Many brave individuals gave up their lives during the D-Day landings for the greater good.