Long-serving SDLP MLA: vote for me or get the DUP

Dolores Kelly and Nichola Mallon in Market Street, Lurgan preparing for the upcoming elections this Thursday the 5th of May 2022

Mrs Kelly has been an MLA in the constituency since 2003, except for a brief lull in 2016 where she lost her seat, before regaining it in 2017.

Back in 2017, during the last Assembly election, the brekdown of first preference votes was as follows:

Carla Lockhart, DUP, 17.7%

John O’Dowd, SF, 15.9%;

Jonny Buckley, DUP, 15%

Nuala Toman, SF, 11.8%

Jo-Anne Dobson, UUP, 10%;

and Mrs Kelly with 9.9%.

But once all the tranfer votes were in, Jo-Ann Dobson and Nuala Toman were eliminated, and Mrs Kelly was able to seize the seat.

In March, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood had given a speech in which he said the forthcoming assembly election should not be framed along “the same old battles and same old arguments”, whilst the SDLP has touted Ms Mallon as running “an energetic, positive campaign”.

On Monday, Ms Mallon said: “People in Upper Bann face a clear choice on May 5th.

“They can vote for Dolores, a politician who epitomises what we mean when we talk about people first.

“Or they can vote for the DUP who have let people in this community down time and time again – who walked away in their hour of need for their own selfish interests in order to foster further division and save their own electoral skin.”