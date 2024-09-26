Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is important for Stormont ministers to listen to everyone, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said.

He made the comments after his DUP party colleague and Education Minister Paul Givan faced criticism for meeting a group which represents loyalist paramilitaries.

Mr Givan met the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) earlier this week.

In a statement after the meeting, the LCC said that it had advised Mr Givan that a proposal to build an Irish language school in east Belfast should be stopped.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said it is important that ministers meet with all who have an interest in Northern Ireland

The LCC, chaired by David Campbell, is an umbrella group which represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando.

North Belfast MP John Finucane (Sinn Fein) described reports of the meeting between Mr Givan and the LCC as “deeply concerning”.

“It’s outrageous that a group which includes representatives of loyalist gangs are attempting to influence decisions about our children’s future and right to be educated through the language of their choice,” he said.

“The Education Minister must make it clear that his department rejects this outrageous demand and that work will continue to progress on delivering this facility.”

Former Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he did not believe the stance taken by the LCC “represents the majority view of the loyalist community”.

Alliance Party education spokesperson Nick Mathison also joined the criticism, saying: “Questions must be asked about the minister’s judgment in this case.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the meeting had been arranged at the LCC’s request and had discussed educational underachievement in loyalist areas.

On Thursday, Mr Lyons said it is important that ministers meet with all who have an interest in Northern Ireland.

“I have many, many invitations from many, many different groups, I don’t turn those down because I think that it is important to listen, to hear from people,” he told the PA news agency.

“I want to see Northern Ireland move forward. I want to make sure that we’re improving the lives of people. The only way to do that is through democratic processes, through politics, and I will engage with those, including those within loyalism if they have a positive role to play.”

He added that the school referenced is not a decision for the education minister, adding “it is right that the normal processes take place on that”.

“We should always listen to those who are interested, local residents, the education sector, those who are involved,” he said.

“I think it is always a good idea to talk and to make sure that we have the opportunity to discuss all of these issues, but obviously the normal processes need to be followed.”