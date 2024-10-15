Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The SDLP has declined to say why it is calling for Stormont to crack down on loyalist paramilitaries - but refuses to discuss the ongoing role of the PIRA Army Council in NI politics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole MLA issued a statement on Sunday calling for the Stormont Executive to “force” paramilitaries to leave the stage – explicitly singling out loyalist groups, but failing to mention the IRA Army Council.

In June the PSNI told the News Letter it still stands over the 2015 report published by the NIO which found that IRA members continue to believe the IRA Army Council still "oversees both PIRA and Sinn Fein with an overarching strategy".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(The report found that the IRA - while committed to the political process - is still involved in "isolated incidents of violence, including murder" gathering intelligence; engaged in organised crime, including large scale smuggling; gathering intelligence on state agents and storing weapons.)

The 2015 report found that all Troubles-era terror groups were still active.

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole MLA issued a statement on Sunday calling for the Stormont Executive to "force" paramilities to leave the stage - explicitly singling out loyalist groups, but failing to mention any republican groups. Photo: PA

Mr O'Toole was speaking after several weeks of public debate about the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) meeting DUP ministers Paul Givan and Gordon Lyons.

The LCC is entirely lawful, but speaks on behalf of three outlawed terror groups – the UVF, UDA and RHC.

Mr O'Toole’s statement singled out loyalist terror groups for condemnation, ahead of an SDLP motion in the assembly today calling for a crackdown on paramilitary groups.

However, he gave details condemning loyalist groups but made no direct reference to the IRA, INLA or dissidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Thirty years ago today the loyalist ceasefire was declared with every paramilitary grouping ceasing violence, yet we are still in a situation where these groups exert coercive control over their communities, run large-scale criminal enterprises and even seek to have the ear of executive ministers.

“The seemingly never-ending transition process must come to an end with a clear, unambiguous full-stop on the existence and taxpayer indulgence of these structures. We care deeply about improving the lives of people in working-class loyalist communities.”

The News Letter asked Mr O'Toole if a crackdown on loyalist groups – without addressing the continuing role of the IRA, INLA or dissidents – is likely to result in a peaceful society?

He did not respond.