Grassroots loyalist group unveils a plan for two years of research – and it wants your views on everything from paramilitaries to the media

Moore Holmes in a promotional video for Let's Talk Loyalism

The organisation is seeking views on a string of issues, namely: education, the Northern Ireland Protocol, policing, culture and identity, media, paramilitarism, politics; and housing.

It promises to use the research to inform a series of reports over the next two years.

It says that “over the coming weeks Let’s Talk Loyalism will approach various individuals requesting them to take part in research conversations and contribute to the report,” but also that it is “open for input from any person or group willing to make submissions online via e-mail”.

The organisation appears to be neither a company nor a charity, but an informal collective of loyalists.

Much like Jamie Bryson’s organisation Unionist Voice, it bills itself as a kind of think tank / lobby group for unionists.

One of the main driving forces behind it is Moore Holmes.

In a statement launching the new project, named The Missing Peace, he said: “I really hope public figures, politicians and people from within our community are willing to engage.

“If you want good and authentic research, you need good engagement. Otherwise, you’re just repeating your own thoughts.

“I don’t know if something like this has ever been done before that focuses solely on the Loyalist community, so while it’s really exciting and ambitious, it’s also a little bit daunting.

“Everyone at Let’s Talk Loyalism however sees the potential of what The Missing Peace Research Project could be. Hopefully others do as well and are willing to assist it.”

Stacey Graham, another Let’s Talk Loyalism member said, “This is the second serious research project Let’s Talk Loyalism have undertaken. We produced a Loyalist Engagement Survey last August which showed just how impactful and valuable detailed research into the Loyalist community can be.

“This time we want to go a step further. The Missing Peace Research Project is an attempt to not just diagnose some of the challenges Loyalism faces today, but develop a collective idea and strategy about how best we can overcome them.

“Hopefully, after listening to people within our community, experts, and various public figures, we can put into writing the overarching issues and make some community-led proposals that could make a difference.

“Our motto after all is ‘communicating Loyalism, enabling change’. Through the Missing Peace research project, we can try to do that.”

