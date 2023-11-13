Mary Lou McDonald has said it is not proper to the issue of gay rights in Palestine at the moment, as she was questioned about the matter on a BBC show.

The Sinn Fein leader went on to tell the Sunday Politics show that “we do not support any advances that violate anybody's human rights”.

Under Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership (she took over the running of the party from Gerry Adams in 2018), Sinn Fein has become a vociferous advocate for what is often termed LGBTQQIA+ rights.

The leadership of Hamas, like much of the Middle East and Africa, takes a dim view of homosexuality; for instance, the group executed one of its own leaders in 2016 after he was accused of gay activity, and last year a gay man was beheaded in the West Bank (though it is not certain who the culprits were).

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald holding a gay pride rainbow flag the day after Lyra McKee was killed in Londonderry; Miss McKee, a gay activist and writer, was shot by accident when dissident republicans opened fire on police during rioting in 2019

On the Sunday Politics, it was put to Mrs McDonald that “Hamas has a very particular view, for example, on gay people – it backs a very strict interpretation of Islamic law, and that means it's aggressively anti-gay”.

This, the host noted, “is clearly at odds with your party's publicly stated position”.

He also noted that Hamas is tied to Lebanese paramilitary outfit Hezbollah, which killed Irish peacekeeping soldier Private Sean Rooney, 24, from Donegal, last December.

"I'm wondering if it's a case of good terrorists, bad terrorists, and ultimately you get to decide,” Mark Carruthers said to Mrs McDonald.

"Well, I think, if I may say so, Mark, that's a very trite position to advance to me today when thousands of children have been slaughtered and massacred,” she said.

"I mean, the issue, whatever people's views are on gay rights and our position is on the record, that is a question for another day.

"I think you know full well that we do not support any advances that violate anybody's human rights, gay people, women and any other section of society.

"But as I'm speaking you today, in real time, people are being massacred now, and that demands an international response. And that's, with respect, where I think our focus ought to be.”

Mr Carruthers also said to her: “You met Hamas in 2018. I'm asking you, does Hamas have your support today?”

The reply came: “It's not a question of the Palestinian people have my support... the people of Gaza and of Palestine decide who their government is. That's not for me to decide. That's a bizarre question.