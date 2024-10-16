Mary Lou McDonald's 'glowing reference' for Niall O Donnghaile raises questions about her leadership - Beattie

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Fein's President Mary Lou McDonald have faced questions here and in the Republic over their handling of child safeguarding issues. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mary Lou McDonald’s “glowing reference” for former Sinn Fein senator Niall O Donnghaile meant that a GAA club didn’t have an opportunity to consider whether he should remain as honorary president, Doug Beattie says.

On Tuesday Mr O Donnghaile admitted to the Irish News that he was the Sinn Fein member at the centre of a controversy over “inappropriate” messages sent to a 17 year old boy.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill says there are no questions about her party leader’s position – but DUP education minister Paul Givan has said Sinn Fein’s handling of a series of controversies involving former party members is undermining confidence in the executive.

Now, UUP MLA Doug Beattie has questioned the Dublin TD’s ability to lead Sinn Fein in light of recent controversies – and questioned an endorsement from Mary Lou McDonald for the former Belfast Lord Mayor when he left politics.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “Niall O Donnghaile left the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) and Sinn Fein after he sent inappropriate and unwanted messages to a 17 year old.

“It is clear Mary Lou McDonald knew the reason why he had resigned yet was happy to give him, what would be, a dignified exit that didn’t highlight the concerns the party had that led them to reporting the issue to the police and social services. Indeed the public reference was such that Niall O Donnghaile remained the honorary president of a west Belfast GAA club.

“Had Mary Lou McDonald not given such a glowing reference the club may well have considered this position.

“As the leader of a political party it is clear Mary Lou McDonald’s judgment on child safeguarding issues is questionable at best and was misleading at worst. It is hard to see how she can maintain the leadership after the party’s culture of secrecy and misleading statements have been exposed”.

Mr O Donnghaile resigned from Belfast GAA club Laochra Loch Lao – where he was the honorary president – after he was named as the SF member at the centre of a controversy over messages sent to a 17 year old boy. The club was not informed about the complaint against him by Sinn Fein – whose leader argued it was not a political party’s place to do so.

The DUP’s Paul Givan said the party needed to provide “much better answers” to questions relating to how it handled the separate cases of former press officer Michael McMonagle; TD Brian Stanley; and ex-senator Niall O Donnghaile.

The Lagan Valley MLA told the PA news agency it was incumbent on First Minister Michelle O’Neill to come before the Assembly and her Stormont scrutiny committee to face questions about the latest revelations to have emerged in recent days.

“I think there’s many more questions now arising, which we need much better answers being provided to, because it is having an impact in terms of where the focus of our Executives should be, it is undermining confidence, and that’s not something that is acceptable,” he said.

“And Sinn Fein need to provide much more transparency and accountability.”

“This issue is a distraction to what the focus of our government should be about, a very unhelpful one, and one of Sinn Fein’s own making, because of the way in which they have handled this issue when it first emerged a number of weeks ago,” he said.

“Every day there’s a new revelation. Mary Lou McDonald gave a statement in the Dail yesterday and other members were able to raise issues in respect of that.

“Michelle O’Neill has not given the same level of detail in terms of a statement and I think she should, I think she should come into the Assembly chamber, outline what she knew and when, and what actions have been taken, and also make herself available to the committee that scrutinises her office so that elected representatives can ask the questions that wider society is asking about this, because there cannot be any confusion in the public’s minds as to how we deal with the issues around safeguarding and the protection of children”, the former DUP first minister said.

On Tuesday, former Sinn Fein senator Mr O Donnghaile revealed he had left the party after sending allegedly inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

Sinn Fein referred that matter to the PSNI and social services last September, but no criminal investigation was undertaken.

The Sinn Fein president has faced criticism for failing to state publicly why the former Belfast lord mayor had resigned when she issued a statement last December praising his contribution and wishing him well for the future.

By way of an explanation, Ms McDonald said the Oireachtas was not informed about the issue due to concerns about his mental health and safety, which she said she remains concerned about.