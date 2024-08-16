Maze 'IRA shrine' concerns resurface as museums body signs 'partnership' deal for site

The former H Block at the Maze prison near Lisburn has been at the centre of political controversy for over a decade. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The long-term republican goal of a museum at the former Maze Prison appears to have moved a step closer after it emerged that National Museums NI has entered a partnership with the body managing the site – with one unionist politician saying retaining buildings linked to IRA men would “horrify” victims.

DUP minister Paul Givan has denied there will never be a shrine at the Lisburn site – but said there is a “story to be told” about the role of the prison guards at the notorious jail. The party didn’t respond to a question from the News Letter about what its red lines are for the development of the former jail.

The retention of the either the Maze Prison H Block cell in which Bobby Sands was detained – or the former prison’s hospital wing in which he died – would “horrify” innocent victims of IRA violence, the TUV says.

The Maze once held some of the most dangerous terrorists in Europe, but its redevelopment has been delayed because unionists have resisted the development of what some have described as a “shrine” to the IRA.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Givan said: “There won’t be a shrine at the Maze. There isn’t a shrine at the Crumlin Road gaol which is open to the public, and there won’t be a shrine at the Maze either.”

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell said: “It is nonsense for people like the DUP’s Paul Givan to suggest that there will be no shrine built on the site. There is no need to build anything because the buildings linked to [Bobby] Sands are already there!”

The BBC revealed yesterday that National Museums NI and the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation met in April and signed a “draft partnership agreement”. The Executive Office said “no decisions have yet been made about the future of the site”.

Republicans have long pushed for a “conflict transformation centre” at the the infamous H Blocks, which housed some of Northern Ireland’s most dangerous prisoners during the Troubles, and was the site of the IRA hunger strikes and dirty protests.

Convicted IRA man Bobby Sands – who was elected as an MP during his incarceration – died in the prison after refusing food in a bid to secure political status.

Any proposals for redeveloping the site will need approval from the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Earlier this year the DUP said it remains committed to developing the economic potential of the site, but would continue to oppose any proposals that would “glorify” the terrorists who once occupied it.

The involvement of NMNI – which has already been entrusted with telling the story of the Troubles in an exhibition at the Ulster Museum – could secure the site is handled to the DUP’s satisfaction.

That would open up the possibility of a full-scale redevelopment of the site, which has been on ice after widespread unionist opposition to the preservation of the H Blocks over 10 years ago.

“I come from this where my father served as a prison officer for 36 years. He worked in the H Blocks with Provisional IRA prisoners, loyalist prisoners.

“He was there during the hunger strike. He was there whenever Bobby Sands died. So I know personally, from my family, what is involved whenever you served in the Maze Prison – the threat that you were under.

“Our windows were blew out in our house. My dad checked under his car every single journey. So you know, there never will be a shrine at the Maze.”

The Lagan Valley MLA added: “There is a story to be told. I’ve told you in one minute, briefly, my ... family history. And I think it’s a lost story. The price that was paid by prison officers’ families – some who lost their lives, many who were injured, huge mental health issues within that community. And they’re a forgotten people – and they should never be forgotten for what they served and were able to do.

“So of course there is a way to manage our past – but there never will be a shrine at the Maze Prison.” – that’s not going to happen”.

TUV deputy leader, Councillor Ron McDowell, said: “The suggestion that the cell in which furniture shop bomber Bobby Sands was imprisoned and the hospital wing in which he died could be opened as a museum will horrify innocent victims”.

Mr McDowell added: “To suggest that this would be a suitable location to tell the story of prison officers alongside that of the terrorists is for the birds.

“In the last few days - both at the West Belfast Festival and the home coming celebrations for Irish athletes in Dublin - we have again witnessed the celebration of terror with young people chanting in a way which was deeply offensive and re-traumatising for victims of the Provisional movement. The suggestion that the Maze could become a museum was condemned by many innocent victims eleven years ago - something which was the key reason for plan hitting the buffers and the DUP being forced to change course on the matter. Those victims still matter.

“Yes, the Maze holds potential given proximity to the M1 and scale of the site. However, the potential would hold even greater potential if the prison buildings were levelled. Without that happening, the site is blighted”

He accused the DUP’s Paul Givan of trying to “spin” the issue in his BBC interview.

The News Letter asked the DUP what the party’s red line is for the development, but it did not respond. We also asked the Ulster Unionists the same question – it did not answer that specific point, but said there must be consensus of the site’s future.

Mr Butler said: “The redevelopment of the Maze site is, without a doubt, long overdue.

“The site has so much potential to bring employment, tourism and opportunity, not just to the immediate area, but across Northern Ireland.

“Any development of the site must be carried out in a way that addresses all concerns from local residents, business and the wider community. There must be consensus that the site provides nothing that would cause discomfort or exclusion to any section of our population.

“I have no concern with the inclusion of elements that explain our history in an honest and balanced manner but recognise that concerns regarding the rewriting of history … are genuine and, in many cases, linked to personal or community loss.

“It would be amazing to see a genuine attempt to build a world-leading resource that shows what Northern Ireland has become, while honestly representing the challenges we faced to get here.”

National Museums NI and the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation (MLKDC) met in April and signed a “draft partnership agreement”.

The News Letter asked the Executive Office if the agreement was given sign off by the first and deputy first ministers – and whether any proposals they ultimately reach will require their sign off.

A spokesperson said: “The department recognises the huge potential of the site. The first minister and deputy first minister recently met with the board to discuss how to fully maximise that potential.

“The department works closely with the board, however their day-to-day business is a matter for them.

“No proposals have been put to TEO for consideration in relation to NMNI.”

A spokesperson for National Museums NI said: “It is our understanding that the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation has been tasked with exploring options for the future development of the site.

“Within that context we have discussed what, if any, role we could play in supporting the interpretation of and access to the heritage buildings, including the Second World War hangars and the prison buildings.”