McMonagle listed as SF MP's Westminster staff while also employed by Michelle O'Neill in 'full time' role

First Minister Michelle O'Neill faced questions over Sinn Fein's handling of the Michael McMonagle scandal on Monday - but the list of unanswered questions about it - and how the party's staff are employed - continues to grow.

Former Sinn Fein press officer and now-convicted paedophile Michael McMonagle was working in Westminster with the party’s West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley at the same time he was employed in a “full-time” job with Michelle O’Neill at Stormont, the News Letter can reveal.

It now appears he was working as office staff for two different Sinn Fein politicians – representing two different constituencies in two different parliaments, at the same time.

It comes amid growing scrutiny of the party’s staffing arrangements – and why a party press officer was being paid through MLAs’ office costs. Both MLAs’ and MPs’ staff are paid from public funds.

A Westminster register shows him on a “list of staff” for secretaries and research assistants, with Ms Begley as his “sponsor”. MPs can sponsor up to 4 passes to staff their private office in London.

McMonagle’s employment with both Ms O’Neill and Ms Begley was before his arrest on suspicion of child sex offences. He was later convicted of 14 of the charges.

Sinn Fein and Orfhlaith Begley’s office have been asked whether he was paid by the West Tyrone MP during the period he was also paid by Ms O’Neill – as the register suggests. Neither the party nor the MP’s office have responded.

On Monday, the NI Assembly confirmed that Michael McMonagle was employed by Michelle O’Neill from March 2020 to May 2020.

Staff working for MPs need to declare on a register any income from sources which “is in any way advantaged by the privileged access to Parliament” they have.

The Assembly income McMonagle received from Michelle O’Neill and subsequently Jemma Dolan was not declared on the register. Sinn Fein did not respond when asked why.

The latest revelation adds to questions about how Sinn Fein as a party, as well as individual politicians, manage their staff.

On Monday in Stormont, DUP MLA Phillip Brett said McMonagle had been employed “through office cost allowance” and suggested to the First Minister it could be “the possible misappropriation of public funds by Sinn Fein, using Office Cost Allowances to employ press officers”.

Michelle O’Neill responded: “Mr McMonagle was probably employed by different MLAs at different times to fulfil different responsibilities.

“I am happy to answer any questions on the role that he played during his employment with any of our team.

“We want to be as fulsome, open and transparent as we can be, and we will do so with whatever the relevant body is in the Assembly”.

The First Minister did not mention any role McMonagle had with Sinn Fein’s Westminster team.

The Register Of Interests Of Members' Secretaries And Research Assistants shows that in March, April and June of 2020 – while apparently in a “full time” role with the now-First Minister – McMonagle was registered as staff of Ms Begley in Westminster.

It is unclear if this was a paid role. The News Letter has asked the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority whether he had been paid. A spokesperson said “We are not able to confirm or deny whether the information is held, in line with data protection legislation”.

Sinn Fein have also been asked whether he was paid by Orfhlaith Begley at the time he was also working for the Sinn Fein vice president. The party has not responded to any questions on McMonagle’s employment posed by the News Letter to date. Instead, all information now in the public domain has been provided by the NI Assembly and various Westminster bodies.

Under a section in the parliamentary register requiring declaration of “other relevant gainful occupation, employment, gift or benefit” – the register says “none”.

That’s despite McMonagle’s employment in Stormont for Michelle O’Neill and Jemma Dolan. Others on the list have declared roles such ‘party staff’, ‘communication and engagement officer’ and ‘political advisor’.

The purpose of the register is to ensure that “holders of photo-identity passes as Members’ secretaries or research assistants” register “any occupation or employment for which you receive over £450 from the same source in the course of a calendar year, if that occupation or employment is in any way advantaged by the privileged access to Parliament afforded by your pass”.

Michael McMonagle hasn’t held a pass for the Palace of Westminster in the past three years.

House of Commons authorities say that most MPs have a small allocation of passes, allocated according to the specific requirements of each Member.

McMonagle was listed on the Westminster register throughout 2020 as working for Órfhlaith Begley. During much of this period he was employed in a “full-time” capacity by Sinn Fein MLA Jemma Dolan.