The Tanaiste was speaking after a meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin.

“There’s an overriding obligation irrespective of those talks on the DUP, in my view, to fulfil the mandate of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“And I’m passionately of the view that when you have elections, what should naturally follow is the convening of an assembly, or a parliament and a government – that’s democracy in action and the people of Northern Ireland deserve no less and I’ve made these points to the DUP and to other political parties.

Left to right: Eamon Ryan, Tanaiste Micheal Martin, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker at a press conference at Farmleigh House in Dublin after the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference

“I made those points three years ago when the Assembly was collapsed by another party (Sinn Fein) and we had about a three-year absence and it was something I could never accept as a democrat.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said it is worth taking time to consider his options when the latest powersharing deadline lapses tonight at midnight.

Speaking after participating in the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin, Mr Heaton-Harris expressed hope the negotiations between the UK and EU could produce an outcome that would facilitate the return of devolution in Belfast.

“I’m going to talk to all the parties concerned,” he said.

“You will be aware that there are also important talks going on in Brussels between the UK Government and European Union.

“And if we can solve one problem we might be able to solve another.

“So I think it’s worth me taking the time to consider my options.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Heaton-Harris has confirmed he will not be immediately calling a Stormont election when the latest powersharing deadline passes at midnight.

He tweeted: “If no Executive is formed today, I’ll be under a legal duty to hold elections to the Assembly in the next 12 weeks.

“I’ll use the next few weeks to carefully assess all options about what happens next and continue to talk to all interested parties before I make any decisions.”

Northern Ireland Protocol

Mr Martin urged patience with the negotiations to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute, insisting a mountain has to be climbed.

The Tanaiste said the talks between the EU and UK should be given “time and space”.

“The issues are very challenging,” he said.

“So I don’t understate the formidable challenges and the mountain that has to be climbed.

“So I do think it’s worth the effort.”

Mr Martin added: “It makes sense to be patient here and just to see how this evolves and unfolds.”

Mr Heaton-Harris declined to offer any detail on the negotiations between the UK and EU.

“I’m working with what I know I think we can deliver and let’s not pre-empt anything,” he said after the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union can bring forward and I very much hope that we can move forward from there.”

