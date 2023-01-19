Speaking at the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference at Farmleigh House in Dublin, the Tanaiste responded to calls by Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald for a summit on legacy issues to be urgently convened.

He said legacy was among the matters he had discussed with the Northern Ireland Secretary at that meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Martin also said that everyone “has an obligation in respect of legacy, including Sinn Fein”, referencing the party’s historic link with the Provisional IRA.

Irish foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin has challenged Sinn Fein to deal with the legacy of the Troubles

“I met with victims last week in Armagh … I was very struck by how some victims sought meetings with Sinn Fein in respect of what happened to their loved ones, and those meetings were not facilitated,” he said.

“I think there is an onus on all parties, and I met many victims of Provisional IRA violence last week whose cases have not been satisfied and who have not got detail or closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me there is a legacy on government, the Irish government, the British government, but also a legacy on those who were lockstep with paramilitaries of the past, a declaration they were one.

“I have no objection to people saying we should do this and that but I also think people should reflect on their own position, in respect of how they are honouring the victims of the past, and how they’re dealing with the victims of the past and dealing with the legacy issue. I don’t think they can separate themselves from (it), which has been the approach to date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad