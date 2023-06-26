News you can trust since 1737
Michelle O'Neill asked to clarify if she is a 'first minister for police and prison staff' after Sinn Fein leader declines to sign party leaders' letter in response to video showing dissident republican group Lasair Dhearg tearing down recruitment posters in Londonderry

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill has been invited to clarify if she supports the current NI Prison Service recruitment drive after she declined to sign a letter along with the other main party leaders.
By Mark Rainey
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

The letter of support for the police and prison service had been drafted in response to a dissident republican group tearing down recruitment posters in Londonderry and replacing them with anti-PSNI material.

It was revealed on Monday that the leaders of the DUP, UUP, Alliance and SDLP had signed the letter – offering “full support to all those working within these services”.

The letter also invited everyone to consider the PSNI and prison service as “valuable career opportunities”.

Vdeo screengrab of Lasair Dhearg activists in Londonderry.Vdeo screengrab of Lasair Dhearg activists in Londonderry.
Michelle O’Neill was the only main party leader whose name did not appear on the letter.

DUP MLA has described the Sinn Fein decision as a “backward step” by the party.

Mr Poots said Ms O’Neill, who has repeatedly said she will be a “first minister for all’ once the powersharing executive at Stormont is restored, has already shown she is not a first minister for victims of republican terrorism due to appearances at republican terrorist commemorations.

"Now it would appear that she’s not the first minister for police officers or indeed prison staff,” he told BBC Radio’s Nolan Show.

The joint statement – released by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood of the SDLP – said: “We are aware of video footage showing individuals removing prison service recruitment advertisements and posting anti-PSNI posters.

“We offer our full support to all those working within these services, and to the recruitment process under way within the Prison Service.

“There can be no place for those who engage in threats or intimidation towards those who serve the community as prison officers or within the PSNI.

“Those engaging in such tactics do not speak for the people who we represent as political leaders.

“We encourage everyone in our society to consider the PSNI and the NI Prison Service as valuable career opportunities.”

In a statement to the Nolan Show, Sinn Fein said: “Sinn Fein support for the prison service and the PSNI is consistent. There is no place for intimidation in our society and everyone, including all public servants, should be able to work free from intimidation”.