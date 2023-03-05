Ms O’Neill reiterated her call on the DUP to end its blockade on devolution in Belfast following the deal on post-Brexit trade struck by London and Brussels.

Speaking to Sky News, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader said the result of last May’s Assembly election has to be honoured and powersharing restored.

“We obviously had a very historic election last May, for the very first time a nationalist was returned as first minister, and I am in the position of first minister-designate,” she said.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill has said governance in Northern Ireland would probably involve a joint arrangement between the UK and Irish governments if powersharing is not restored at Stormont

“The DUP have failed to honour that election to this point, but I still hope that they will get to that point, because powersharing is how politics works in the north.

“We have a special and unique circumstance because of the Good Friday Agreement and there isn’t any other alternative.

“In fact, probably the alternative to powersharing would be some arrangement between the British and Irish government.”

Single market access

Michelle O’Neill said Northern Ireland’s continued single market access represents a huge opportunity for the region.

She said that opportunity could be maximised if powersharing is restored ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement, with the potential of US President Joe Biden visiting and international attention focused on Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, said the DUP cannot deliberate “endlessly” on whether it is going to accept the Windsor Framework and return to devolution.

“We now have this unique selling point, and I want to maximise that, and I want the Good Friday Agreement anniversary on top of that opportunity to be a huge catalyst for investment here, and that should not be missed,” she told Sky News.

“The DUP cannot go on in this vain endlessly. Yes, everybody wants to do their due diligence, but then get around the table and make politics work with the rest of us.”

Stormont brake

Michelle O’Neill said she has some concerns about the “Stormont brake” within the Windsor Framework and the potential for it to create further problems.

The Stormont parties are due to receive briefings from Government officials in the week ahead on how the brake will operate.

Ms O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, said it is time for the DUP to show “leadership” and agree to restoring powersharing while still continuing its process of examining the deal.

“They deliberately took a tactic, they decided to walk away from the executive in order to influence the negotiation (between the UK and EU), but the negotiation is now complete, so there’s no reason for them to stay outside of the executive,” she told Sky News.

“They should be back around the executive table, taking on the matters of the day. And then, yes, let us work through all the details of this in the deal because I equally have some concerns, particularly around this issue of a Stormont brake and what that might look like and how it can be used, because I certainly don’t want any deal to replace a problem with a problem.

“But these are things we can do whilst also being in the executive.”

