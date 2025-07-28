Mike Nesbitt raises questions about his future as Ulster Unionist leader
Mr Nesbitt took over the role less than a year ago – after his predecessor Doug Beattie quit amid a dispute with party officers.
The move was widely seen as a temporary move to calm a party in turmoil, and give MLAs an opportunity to seek out a successor.
However, there has been growing disquiet in recent months about the leadership – despite some believing that the former UTV journalist would step aside in time for a successor to be picked at the party AGM in March next year.
Andy Allen quit the role of chief whip in June amid internal tensions – a role which is yet to be filled, with a number of MLAs reportedly having turned down the job of managing party discipline.
Now, Mr Nesbitt has said he will make a decision over whether he will stand at the next Assembly elections by early next year.
The Stormont health minister has said he would need to leave time for a new party leader to come in ahead of the election, if he decided not to run again.
Stormont elections are due in May 2027 – and Mr Nesbitt would be 70 by the time they are held. He told the media on Monday that he would make a decision on whether to run again by January 2026 at the latest.
He said: “Eighteen months ago I was on the back benches and, as I put it, cruising towards retirement, not expecting to become the minister of health, not expecting to become again the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party .
“That has thrown a couple of spanners in the works.
“If I am not going to stand, in fairness to the party, I think I have to make a decision early in 2026, given there are elections in May 2027”.
He added: “That is something I will look at in terms of what happens between now and Christmas, but I do think early 2026 is the latest I can leave it in fairness to whoever might be coming in if the decision is to stick to where I was 18 months ago”.
Deputy leader Robbie Butler appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Mr Nesbitt – and would have to find a new deputy to run with.
