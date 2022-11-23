MLA dismisses idea of 'sexist and racist' DUP in light of invective from Ireland's Future figure

Joanne Bunting

Joanne Bunting was responding to remarks by Andrew Clarke, a speaker who has been promoted by Ireland's Future as an example of someone from a unionist background who now rejects the Union.

He was due to speak at Wednesday night's gathering at the Ulster Hall, but pulled out after the News Letter began asking questions about his record of anti-unionist invective on Twitter.

Reviewing his comments, Ms Bunting said they were "nonsense," and that they paint a dark picture of what the future might hold for unionists in a hypothetical united Ireland.

Whilst a promotional video for Ireland's Future shows Mr Clarke using measured language to set out his support for Irish unity, his publicly-viewable Twitter feed was a different story.

In the span of several weeks he attacked Orange members as "sickening", "disgusting," and "Ulster's shame", said the royal family should be thrown in the sea, and said he "should be legally allowed to batter the head off" columnists whom he dislikes.

As for the DUP, he said it is "a party of hatred and oppression and I have zero tolerance for them or the bigots who support them".

He added: "They work tirelessly to perpetuate hatred against women, against the LGBTQ+ community, against anyone who isn't a white PUL.

"If you vote for them, you are a c***... a hateful party arguably defined by their fundamentalist noncery and sheer hatred for non-white PUL people."

READ THE FULL STORY HERE:

Ms Bunting, DUP MLA for East Belfast, said there is "zero evidence of that", adding: "We didn't get to where we are by just having male voters!

"The people we help are from every part of the community. We dont ask people when they come to us for help anything about their backgrounds – we ask 'what is the issue and what can we do'?

"If this is the type of treatment Protestants and unionists can expect in even a conversation about a united Ireland – never mind the reality of it - where does that leave society?

"And this man is supposed to be an example for the conversation?! What are we to expect from that conversation, when you're denigrated in advance of it."

Mr Clarke had also spoken out in his tweets against commemorating academic and politician Edgar Graham, who was shot dead in 1983 at Queen's University.

He said UUP man Mr Graham was a "unionist supremacist", a former member of Ulster Vanguard who "had the enthusiastic backing of the national front", and questioned why the UUP was "honouring" him.

Dermot Nesbitt, a fellow UUP man and friend of Mr Graham (who was standing beside him on campus when a killer walked up, drew a gun, and shot him in the head) told the News Letter that, as far as he knew, Mr Graham was never in Vanguard.

Victims' lobby group SEFF also says that "contrary to some statements he was never a member of Vanguard".

Writing in the News Letter in 2019, his little sister Anne said the murder aimed to “silence moderate unionists and to intimidate moderate Catholics from aligning with such unionists”.

She added: “We come from a working class background in South Antrim and benefitted from the excellent education system in Northern Ireland and the liberal Presbyterian tradition.

"In his human rights work Edgar dedicated many hours to working on advancing an application to the European Commission of Human Rights on behalf of 32 applicants, most of whom were widows from the border areas of Northern Ireland and victims of what amounted to an ethnic cleansing of Protestant residents.

"His life and career was too short to reflect the promising start he had made. His best years were ahead of him.”

