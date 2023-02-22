In a statement she said that she will resign as an MLA on March 31 in order to take up a new role with Queen’s University.

The 33-year-old was elected as North Antrim MLA in last May’s Assembly Election and previously served as Councillor for Ballymena from May 2019.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of North Antrim as their MLA and previously the people of Ballymena as a Councillor.

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th March 2022 The Alliance Party conference takes place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Cllr. Patricia O'Lynn, North Antrim candidate, addresses the conference. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

"My only regret is I was not able to do so in the Assembly chamber itself due to the ongoing impasse, which has proved frustrating,” she said.

“Nevertheless, it has been a privilege and I will continue representing my constituents fully while I remain in the role.”

She added that she wanted to pay tribute to her “Alliance colleagues, party members and also my staff, who have worked hard for people right across the constituency”.

"There is an exciting amount of talent emerging through the North Antrim Alliance Association, which continues to grow in numbers.

“The party continues to have my full support and I look forward to supporting whoever succeeds me as MLA. The people of North Antrim proved last May they want to see Alliance’s positive message of inclusion and I am confident that will continue. I look forward to supporting whoever succeeds me as MLA.”

Alliance Leader Naomi Long MLA said while she was sad to see Ms O’Lynn leave the job, she had served constituents well during her short time as MLA.

“I am very sorry to see Patricia, who is both a colleague and a friend, leave her role as MLA.

"It is a huge loss not only to the party and the Assembly but especially for the people of North Antrim, who have lost a fearless and passionate representative on the issues that matter to them.

“It is undoubtedly a difficult and uncertain time for many in politics due to the ongoing impasse. Patricia will be hugely missed but I am confident Alliance will continue to build on its recent superb results across North Antrim and on the sterling work Patricia has carried out as an advocate for a united community there.

