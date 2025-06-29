MP to Kneecap after Glastonbury outrage: Say all that again in court

A senior DUP figure has challenged Kneecap to repeat their “vile comments” from Glastonbury when they’re next in a courtroom.

Gregory Campbell’s reaction came after outrage greeted on-stage comments the republican rappers made about Israel and Sir Keir Starmer at the Glastonbury festival – during which they released a picture of themselves partying backstage with Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan.

During their performance, Kneecap accused the UK government of enabling genocide, branded Israel “war criminals”, led the crowd in chants of “f*** Kier Starmer” and appeared to invite thousands to riot outside their next court date – though later backtracked and said they only want “love and support” for rapper Liam O hAnnaidh, currently on bail for a terror charge.

The BBC spent weeks trying to decide what to do with the band; a couple of hours before they were due on stage, the broadcaster announced it would not show the Saturday afternoon performance live.

Kneecap published a picture of themselves partying with actor Jamie Dornan on social media. Picture: Instagram

On Sunday morning, however, it was uploaded to streaming service iPlayer in an edited form that muted certain lyrics but left their between-song remarks about Israel and the Prime Minister intact.

Said East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell: “The BBC prevaricated and dithered over what they would show and when they might show it.

“Now the police are involved in what was said and broadcast, and all this over an individual already charged with a terrorism offence.

“The public will now want to see if either Kneecap, or others engaged in outrageous behaviour, are pursued – and if so, repeat such vile comments in the courtroom as they do on the stage at Glastonbury and elsewhere.”

Part of Kneecap's crowd at Glastonbury, sporting replicas of the group's tricolour balaclava. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

TUV leader Jim Allister slammed both the band and the BBC for platforming Kneecap, which he branded “nothing short of disgraceful” from a public service broadcaster, even with edits made to their lyrics.

"This is a group whose set included accusations that the UK is enabling genocide, attacks on elected politicians, and lyrics that veer dangerously close to glorifying paramilitary violence – yet the BBC saw fit to distribute this performance on a publicly funded platform,” the North Antrim MP said.

“Cutting a few lines and trimming the end doesn’t change the fact that most of the inflammatory content is still there. It’s a cowardly half-measure that fools no one. You can’t claim editorial responsibility while uploading a performance that celebrates division and smears this country with the language of war criminals.

“Let’s be clear; if any other artist stood on stage and made comparable remarks from a far-right perspective, the BBC wouldn’t go near it. There’s a staggering double standard at play here, and the BBC has serious questions to answer about how this aligns with its duty to impartiality and the licence fee-paying public. This isn’t cultural expression, it’s state-funded provocation.”

JJ O'Dochartaigh, aka DJ Provai, of Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The broadcaster has defended its decision to upload the performance, stating it was edited to make sure "the content falls within the limits of artistic expression in line with our editorial guidelines and reflects the performance from Glastonbury’s West Holts stage”.