MP warns PSNI to avoid perception of 'two-tier policing' after removal of anti-immigration placards from Rathcoole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Sammy Wilson has warned the PSNI to beware of the perception of “two-tier policing” after anti-immigration placards were taken down by officers.

The DUP MP was speaking after the PSNI went into Rathcoole, a loyalist-dominated estate in Newtownabbey, to take down signs on lampposts which read: “Take notice, anyone facilitating the settlement of Muslims or illegals to our areas will be held responsible – we are watching.”

During the week the News Letter reported on comments from Troubles victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson who welcomed their removal, but wondered why the far more numerous displays glorifying terror groups receive no such attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI has long had a position of declining to intervene on things like paramilitary flags or murals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP for East Antrim

For example, when flags appeared in Newcastle in 2018 bearing a rifle and the name Cumann na mBan (a women-only republican group, proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act), the PSNI told the News Letter: "The removal of flags is not an issue for the PSNI. Police will only act to remove flags if there are substantial risks to public safety.”

Asked in 2016 about the profusion of paramilitary murals on Housing Executive properties, ACC Stephen Martin told the News Letter: “PSNI recognises that the display of items such as flags, murals etc can invoke strong feelings of either support or opposition.

"Over years of experience the PSNI’s position has moved to one where we will only act to remove a flag/mural/emblem in extreme circumstances such as, for example, where there is a risk to life or where there is a substantial and immediate risk of disorder and police action to remove the item would proportionately mitigate the risk."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in 2014, it told the News Letter: "The removal of flags is not the responsibility of the PSNI and police will only act to remove flags in extreme circumstances, for example, where life is at risk."

‘TREAT CRIME EQUALLY’

Speaking after the removal of the anti-immigration placards, Sammy Wilson told the News Letter: “I think if the police are going to do that, they've got to do it consistently, otherwise you see people believe there's two-tier policing.

“I've no difficulty in them removing notices and flags that intimidate people or whatever. Doesn't matter who puts them up. But if they're going to do it, do it consistently.

“All I'd say to you is this reinforces a view that there's policing of one sort for something which happens to be a particular flavour of the month, and there's no policing for other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does add to this narrative that there is two-tier policing. I think the police have got to be very aware of that.

"You treat crime as crime, and treat it equally, and you don't turn a blind eye to it because it comes from a certain section of the community.”

WHAT IS THE POLICE POSITION?

The PSNI told the News Letter this week: “The individual circumstances of each incident will determine what action police take up to and including removal of the item and commencement of an investigation.

“Where criminal offences are committed Section 32 of the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 2000 imposes a positive obligation upon the police to investigate crime and to take action to have offending material removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where an offence is identified PSNI does, however, retain operational discretion as to what action to take in terms of removal. This includes appropriately alerting/advising land and property owners of the presence of offending material and requesting its removal by them.

"This is particularly relevant where there is no necessity and in some cases express statutory power to seize material as evidence.

“The PSNI at all times seeks to act in a way that is compatible with the Convention rights of those affected.

"The Department for Infrastructure, as a public authority, shares an analogous obligation in particular in the context of having ownership of and control over infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, responsibility for the removal of material from infrastructure is not the responsibility of the Police Service. The power to remove these items is vested in the Department of Infrastructure by statute.”