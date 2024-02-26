DUP finance committee vice chair Diane Forsythe says write off of millions in unpaid rates is a fairness issue .Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

All councils in Northern Ireland recently increased the district rate – with speculation that Stormont will increase the regional part of the bill for households and businesses.

Figures obtained by the News Letter reveal that in the last financial year £174m remained unpaid – and £12m was written off. The previous year the figure were £153m and £15m respectively.

South Down DUP MLA Diane Forsythe who is also the vice-chair of Stormont’s finance committee said: “writing off £12-15 million per year in rates seems incredible.

“Northern Ireland collects between £1.2 and £1.3 billion each year in domestic and non-domestic rates. Whilst in percentage terms, £12m is a fraction of the overall pot, it would go a long way in funding pothole repairs, swimming lessons or a new classroom.

“There is also an issue of fairness. It is unfair that law abiding people pay their rates whilst others fail to pay and have their slate wiped clean.

“I will be asking further questions about the geographical spread of rates debt and looking closely at rates collection to ensure that Northern Ireland rate payers are being treated fairly.”

A spokesperson for Land and Property Services (LPS) says it is “committed to pursuing collection of rates”.

They added: “LPS encourages ratepayers that may be facing financial challenges to contact them and seek advice on payment options that can include agreeing a payment arrangement. It is important to note that the End Year Debt figure includes those ratepayers who continue to pay rating debt through agreed payment arrangements established through the rating year.

"The impact of the Covid 19 Pandemic on the annual rates billing and collection cycle, a pause in legal proceedings as courts were restricted for an extended period and the cost of living/doing business crisis have all impacted on rating debt.

The NIO has suggested a 15% increase in the regional rate could plug the gap in Stormont’s finances – but that has been dismissed by both the first and deputy first ministers.