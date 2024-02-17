Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leo Varadkar was speaking at the Munich Security Council 2024 during a side panel event on neutrality.

Earlier this month, the Westminster think-tank, Policy Exchange, was critical of “persistent Irish security freeloading” amid rising international threats, and issued a report calling for the UK to increase its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republic of Ireland has defence forces, including a navy, but has retained a long standing position of being militarily neutral.

At the Munch event, Mr Varadkar was challenged that Ireland was in reality reliant on the UK’s armed forces in the protection of the seas and the protection of undersea cables.

He responded: “In relation to protecting our seas, we have our own navy, it’s not as strong as it needs to be, and we’ve entered into agreements with Pesco and Nato’s Partnership for Peace which particularly relate to the cables that are around the island which are important to us, and also important to our neighbours.

“I’m not aware of any particular UK intervention that’s helped us in that regard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Varadkar was further challenged that it “falls to the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy in practice”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has contested the claim that Ireland is reliant on the UK’s armed forces for the protection of its seas and under sea cables. He was speaking at the Munich Security Council 2024 during a side panel event on neutrality

The Taoiseach responded: “When has that actually occurred?

“When has there been an action or operation by the air force or the navy that has helped us?”

Continue scrolling to read this article, but see also:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was put to him that “everyone knows that in the case of a threat to those installations, that is the source of security which would be reverted to, just as is the case quite often in the instance of maritime safety, safety of people in difficulty and so on – and indeed the feeding of the 26 counties during the Second World War was guaranteed by the Royal Navy covering the convoys.

“I don’t think what I’m saying is in any way controversial.”

Mr Varadkar responded saying: “You’re saying in a hypothetical scenario this intervention by the Royal Navy or Royal Air Force may occur, to the best of my knowledge it has never occurred, and you’re suggesting that the Royal Navy or Royal Air Force would intervene in our territorial waters without our permission?”

It was put to him that the UK would likely intervene if there was a Russian incursion which also threatened the security of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Varadkar responded: “That’s exactly the point, they would be doing it to protect themselves, not us.”

The Taoiseach also queried an assertion around the size of the Russian embassy in Ireland being connected with the proximity to UK territory in Northern Ireland.