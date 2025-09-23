Naomi Long won't say if she supports deporting foreign criminals - MP brands her the 'Minister without responsibility'

Foreign criminals in NI may be protected from deportation from NI because of the Windsor Framework.

Stormont’s justice minister has declined to say whether she supports government plans to deport foreign criminals – or whether they should be protected from deportation by the Windsor Framework.

Jim Allister says that Naomi Long should demand that protections for foreign offenders in Northern Ireland under the post-Brexit deal “are swept aside”.

A spokesperson for the Alliance minister says it’s a matter for the UK government and declined to give her view on the government's plans in principle – or whether the government should override EU rights provisions in the Protocol to ensure that it is applicable in Northern Ireland.

That response has led to the TUV branding the Alliance leader the “minister without responsibility”.

Labour is currently proposing new powers to allow the deportation of foreign criminals via its Sentencing Bill, but Mr Allister has warned that the plans could fall foul of human rights provisions under the Windsor Framework – stopping the government from removing offenders from Northern Ireland.

The High Court has previously struck out parts of UK Government legislation on immigration and dealing with the legacy of the Troubles because of the commitment in the deal to “no diminution of rights” post-Brexit. Article 2 of the UK-EU treaty requires Northern Ireland to ‘keep pace’ with certain EU rights.

A spokesperson for Stormont’s Department of Justice said: “The UK Government’s Sentencing Bill includes provisions relating to the deportation of foreign nationals and the sharing of relevant information about foreign nationals pursuant to their deportation, both of which are immigration matters. As immigration is an excepted matter, this is a matter for the UK Government.”

Mr Allister said the Justice Minister should be clear in supporting the principle that foreign criminals convicted in the United Kingdom must be liable for deportation, including in Northern Ireland.

“The public has a right to expect that those who abuse our hospitality and break our laws should not be allowed to remain here.

“However, because of the Protocol there is a very real danger that foreign criminals in Northern Ireland will enjoy special protection. Article 2 of the Framework has already been used to frustrate legislation passed by Parliament, and it could be deployed again to block deportations.

“That is why I have raised this matter in Westminster and indicated my intention to table an amendment to the Sentencing Bill. The legislation must make clear that Part 4 of the Bill applies fully to Northern Ireland, notwithstanding Article 2. Otherwise, Northern Ireland risks becoming a safe haven for foreign criminals.

