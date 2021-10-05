New bill at Stormont aims to protect tenants from rogue landlords

Committee for Communities chair Paula Bradley. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The Assembly’s committee for communities wants people’s opinions on the Private Tenancies Bill, focusing on the regulation of the private rented sector which accounts for more than 17% of housing stock in NI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If passed, this new bill seeks to safeguard tenants by ensuring a legislative requirement for written tenancy agreements, restrictions on rent increases and an increase in the eviction notice period.

Committee chair Paula Bradley (pictured) said: “Private rental sector growth is likely to continue if first-time buyers are priced out of the market due to rising house prices and the potential shortage of accessible and affordable mortgage products.