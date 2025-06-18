New 'counterterrorism-style powers' for PSNI amid Home Office crackdown on crime gangs smuggling migrants into NI

Searches have been carried out on vehicles either side of the Irish border in a bid to crack down on immigration offences. In this image officials in the Republic are checking documentation of passengers on a bus travelling from Northern Ireland.

​Police in Northern Ireland will be given new powers to tackle people smuggling gangs, the government has said – amid growing concerns about the involvement of criminal gangs in exploiting weaknesses in the UK immigration system.

​The PSNI will gain “counterterrorism-style powers” – such as the ability to seize mobile phones – Home Office Minister Lord David Hanson has announced.

The recent violence in Ballymena has led to concerns about illegal immigration into the province from the European Union, through the open border with the Republic of Ireland.

At the weekend, the News Letter revealed that a major criminal investigation is under way into an organised crime gang suspected of trafficking Roma people into Northern Ireland – with evidence uncovered of potential fraud relating to post-Brexit immigration rules. Suspected fraudulent EU settlement scheme applications were discovered by officials.

Police dealing with violence in Ballymena, after a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Yesterday, the Home Office announced an amendment to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill which it said would help the PSNI investigate the gangs.

Minister of State at the Home Office, Lord David Hanson, said: “Our Borders Bill will turbocharge efforts to combat irregular migration and organised immigration crime, equipping law enforcement across the UK with new tools to better identify, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks behind this vile trade.

“As well as new counterterrorism-style powers, the Police Service of Northern Ireland will receive targeted powers to seize electronic devices like mobile phones suspected of containing information about organised immigration crime.

“This change will deliver greater intelligence on these people smuggling gangs, enhancing investigations and strengthening the collective response to bring criminals to justice.”

Home Office minister Lord David Hanson

The powers would only apply to officers who encounter illegal entrants to the UK inland, for example if they were the first responders to a lorry containing migrants.