The UK Government's new laws to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles are an "affront to justice", Emma Little-Pengelly has told the DUP conference in Belfast

The MLA also accused the Irish Government of "breathtaking arrogance" for what she said was a failure to investigate claims of Garda collusion.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent last month despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims' organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly speaking during the DUP's annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

The ICRIR will be headed by former lord chief justice Sir Declan Morgan.

The new Act will also halt future civil cases and inquests.

A number of Troubles victims have launched legal action against the new Act.

Ms Little-Pengelly told delegates at the DUP conference in Belfast that it was right that the government had addressed the "witch-hunt" against soldiers who had served in Northern Ireland, but said the new laws were not the right way to achieve that end.

She said: "To remove any real possibility of justice from the many, many innocent victims of terrorism through this legislation is simply wrong.

"It is an affront to justice."

She also accused Sinn Fein of hypocrisy in its approach to dealing with legacy.

The MLA added: "The Irish Government has also displayed breathtaking arrogance.

"It is fast out of the blocks to lambast the UK for its approach, yet victims are crying out for Dublin to investigate claims of Garda collusion.

"Leo Varadkar might have one eye on the polls.

"However, any desire to seduce would-be Sinn Fein voters should not trump the moral duty to victims and survivors on both sides of the border.

"Victims must be valued more than votes."

Ms Little-Pengelly said her party would not allow the "rewriting of history" about the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

She said: "What we are seeing now are twisted, sleeked words to bend and spin the truth - to justify the terrorist and besmirch the name and record of those who stepped up and stepped forward through duty and honour.

"We will not allow it to happen.

"We will not allow those who did evil to write the narrative of our past.