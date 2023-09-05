Watch more videos on Shots!

Hilary Benn, the son of former cabinet minister Tony Benn, took up the role previously held by Peter Kyle as part of a Labour front bench reshuffle.

DUP Deputy Leader Gavin Robinson said: “I had the opportunity to welcome Hilary Benn to his new position during the urgent question on the PSNI data breach in the House of Commons on Monday.

"I would also pay tribute to his predecessor, Peter Kyle for his work as shadow secretary of state.

“We look forward to meeting formally with the new shadow secretary of state in the coming days. He has earned a reputation as a serious politician who is both intelligent and erudite.

"Whilst we undoubtedly share a different outlook on some issues, he has an opportunity in his post to make a positive contribution and assist in righting the wrongs of issues bedevilling political progress in Northern Ireland.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie commented: “I am sure that the appointment of an individual with such an extensive political career is an indication of the importance the Labour Party leader places on Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I would also like to thank Peter Kyle for his engagement during his time in this role – I always found him to be passionate about the issues we championed.

“I look forward to meeting with the new shadow secretary of state in the near future to share our strong and serious concerns on a range of issues.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “I want to thank Peter Kyle for his service as shadow secretary of state during a very difficult time for people and politics in Northern Ireland.

"I know that he will continue to have an interest in this place and will remain a supportive voice in the shadow cabinet.

“Hilary Benn is a senior figure in the Labour Party and his appointment as shadow secretary of state is a serious move by Keir Starmer that underscores his interest in addressing the significant issues facing the north.

“The new shadow secretary of state, as a former chair of the Commons Brexit Committee, keenly understands many of the issues facing Northern Ireland and I know that he will play a constructive role in attempting to re-establish power sharing. I look forward to working positively with him on these issues right away.”

Victims group SEFF said they looked forward to meeting with Mr Benn to inform him of the “immediate core issues” impacting Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson said: “Hilary Benn is well respected across the benches in Parliament.

“We congratulate him upon being appointed and we wish Peter Kyle well as he takes up a new portfolio. We met with Peter on a number of occasions across the time he held the brief of shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.