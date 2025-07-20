NI Human Rights Commission has 'gone to ground' after chief's comments on former police officer's employment

The NIHRC is remaining tight-lipped on whether its commissioners back or approved the views of Chief Commissioner Alyson Kilpatrick about the role of former police officers in legacy investigations.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission has been accused of ‘going to ground’ after comments by its chief commissioner, in which she said the position of a top legacy investigator was “untenable” because of his policing past.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alyson Kilpatrick – who speaks for the NIHRC – slammed the arrangements for the ICRIR – saying its lead investigator Peter Sheridan can’t be independent because of his previous role in the the RUC.

That has led to accusations that the organisation is behaving in a political manner – as well as questions about its ability to uphold equal opportunities for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public body – whose remit is to uphold human rights – has declined to respond to questions from the News Letter on Ms Kilpatrick’s comments, saying that a statement would be released this week.

The chief commissioner is responsible for representing the views of the Commission to the public – but NIHRC has declined to say whether the comments were pre-approved by the other commissioners, or if they reflect the view of the Commission.

UUP justice spokesperson Doug Beattie says the organisation has a role to uphold equality of opportunity and employment – and if the other commissioners back the comments from the chief commissioner, they should “examine their role”.

Jim Allister has questioned whether the silence from Ms Kilpatrick’s colleagues reflect concern within NIHRC about her comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUV MP said: “It is telling that the wider Commission has gone to ground and is refusing to be drawn on the matter until next week. One has to wonder if this silence reflects internal unease or even embarrassment at the comments of the Chief Commissioner.

“Whatever the reason for their delay, the damage is done. The head of a publicly funded statutory body has launched a political attack on Sir Declan Morgan and the ICRIR — simply because they are not prepared to conform to the preferred republican narrative on legacy.

“This incident has again exposed the reality: the NIHRC, or at least significant voices within it, are driven by an agenda that is about prosecuting political grievances”, he said.

The North Antrim MP said the Commission’s “awkward silence” speaks volumes about the political direction in which this body has travelled. Doug Beattie said the Alyson Kilpatrick cannot use “throw away comments” without clarifying her remarks – and the Commission cannot ignore concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The NIHRC’s role is to uphold equality, and that means equality of opportunity and employment. Is the commission really saying that this should not apply to former members of the RUC who are recruited into the ICRIR on merit?

“If they are they need to examine their role, if they are not then they need to distance themselves from the Chief Commissioner’s comments on RUC members being allowed to serve in the ICRIR”, the Upper Bann MLA said.