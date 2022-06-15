Nicola Sturgeon chastised on Scottish independence campaign launch

The Scottish government sent out invites to journalists to the Bute House event with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie on Monday afternoon.

The press conference served as the launch point for both the government drive for another vote and the first in a series of papers which will update the prospectus for an independent Scotland.

Speaking to MSPs before a parliamentary statement due to be given by Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson, the presiding officer said the government was aware “I do not regard this as acceptable”.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

In response, the presiding officer did not allow Mr Robertson to make his statement and instead moved straight to questions from MSPs.

“Yesterday afternoon, significant news that should have been announced in this chamber as a matter of courtesy and respect to the Parliament was reported by national media, trailing a media event this morning,” she said.

“Long established good practice guidance on announcements by the Scottish government states that announcements by government on matters of importance should not enter the public domain before or without being communicated to the parliament.”

She added: “Now, it is not possible to square the government’s actions on this matter, with respect for this guidance which is designed to ensure that this parliament is given its proper place.

“It is my role to represent this parliament’s interests and in doing so I take account of all members’ interests equally.

“The government is in no doubt that I do not regard this as acceptable and in these circumstances the parliament’s time is used best by moving straight to questions.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the push for another vote was the “wrong priority at the worst possible time”.