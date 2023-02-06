​Ben Habib, a property tycoon who briefly served as a Brexit Party MEP in 2019, made the comments in the wake of escalating expectations of some kind of agreement coming to light in the weeks ahead.

Asked how he feels the DUP is handling the Protocol, he said the party “has taken a firm, principled line”, referring to its seven-strong checklist for judging any deal – a list which emphasises Northern Ireland’s place within the Union.

"The acid test is whether the rights of British citizens in Northern Ireland are the same as those on the mainland [under a new EU/UK deal],” he said.

Ben Habib speaks during a anti Northern Ireland Protocol rally and parade, organised by North Antrim Amalgamated Orange Committee, in Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Picture date: Friday March 25, 2022.

" This is a perfectly reasonable demand and wholly in accordance with the Belfast Agreement.

“It seems, however, in the new deal being negotiated with the EU, the Prime Minister is seeking to mask the Irish Sea border rather than getting rid of it.

"If that is the deal he brings forward for approval, it will be roundly rejected by unionists."

The former Conservative Party donor added: “The challenge unionism faces is not just to reject such a new deal but then to take the fight to Westminster so the Protocol is replaced with something acceptable.

"Refusing to re-form Stormont is a good and necessary start. To prevail, unionists need to beyond this. The Tories must be threatened in their backyard.”

Meanwhile today, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said Brussels would “spare no effort” to reach a settlement – “but difficulties remain”.

“We agree that joint solutions are needed to respond to the real-life concerns of all communities in Northern Ireland.

“So, all in all, it is not an easy exercise, but it is certainly a necessary one, and the commission will spare no efforts to agree a joint way forward.”

A Downing Street spokesman said: “There’ s still significant work to be done. There’ll be further talks this week.”

