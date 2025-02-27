No paramilitary groups should exist in Northern Ireland 26 years after the Good Friday Agreement, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

The UK and Irish governments announced plans this week to appoint an independent figure to examine whether a formal process of engagement with paramilitary groups is required to bring about their disbandment.

Stormont’s Justice Minister Naomi Long has warned the initiative could legitimise paramilitaries and described it as “madness”.

But Irish premier Micheal Martin said dialogue is important, and he wants all communities to benefit from the peace process.

The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) first suggested the appointment of an independent expert and said a “twin-track” process of law enforcement and tackling the roots of paramilitarism is needed.

Speaking at Stormont Castle, Ms O’Neill said the two governments “have their hands” on the proposal from the IRC.

She added: “Let’s be clear, 26 years post the Good Friday Agreement, none of these groups should exist.

“That’s my very strong view.

“So whatever initiative or approach that the two governments take, it’s very important that these groups don’t have their existence prolonged because of some creative process, or they cannot be financially rewarded for leaving the stage.

“They should just leave the stage, and I’ll make sure that the governments know that that’s my view.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said everyone wanted a peaceful society, free from paramilitary groups.

She added: “That’s a determination that we have. We will work with the PSNI, and we will work on others to do so.

“I’ve always said that I am prepared to step forward and to work with anybody who wants to move on to transition towards that more peaceful and settled future.

“So we will continue to do that, and we hope that we can get to that place where there is no longer any aspect of paramilitarism within our society.”

Speaking at Shannon Airport, Mr Martin said the initiative is part of the outworkings of the Good Friday Agreement.

He added: “This was recommended by the commission (IRC) and the UK Government and the Irish Government have been in a position to agree this.

“I think dialogue is important. I have met with the Loyalist Communities Council in the past and there is a sense in certain communities that they have not enjoyed the dividends of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Whether that is true or not, the perception is there.