‘No real unionist can get involved with Ireland’s Future... only patsies and the easily led’ – DUP MP Sammy Wilson

The East Antrim DUP MP said any unionists thinking of attending the ‘Together We Can’ summit need to realise that they will be mere “patsies” in the hands of united Irelanders.

Meanwhile, Ian Marshall, a former UFU president and the first unionist to be elected to the Irish senate, told the News Letter he likewise can see no reason why any unionist would become involved in such events.

The event at the 3Arena in Dublin begins at 1pm.

The arena can hold a seated audience of roughly 9,000 people, and yesterday organisers encouraged prospective attendees to book a slot in one of the many coaches which are bussing ticketholders to the venue from Northern Ireland, urging them to “be part of the most important conversation that any of us will ever have”.

Organisers have been keen to stress the event (and Ireland’s Future in general) is open to all, including those of a traditionally unionist background.

One of Ireland’s Future’s organisers is ex-Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn, who originally hails from a unionist background, but now leans towards Irish unity, and Saturday’s schedule involves discussion with members of the officially non-aligned Green Party and People Before Profit.

Does Mr Wilson think it could possible to both get involved with a group like Ireland’s Future, and remain a unionist?

Sammy Wilson MP

“No I do not,” he replied.

“It’s all about breaking the Union up. I just can’t understand why any unionist would want to give credibility to the organisation.

“And of course, they can be sure they will be kind of patsies that these people will use, the useful idiots: ‘Ah there you are, you see! What are you worried about? There are even unionists who are coming to this!’”

He believes some from outside the traditional nationalist/republican fold might be attracted for a host of reasons – none of which impress him.

“It’s the in-thing with the kind of leftie, progressive, liberal crowd to be supportive of a united Ireland,” he said.

“For others, it’s because over the years of propaganda against unionists, they’re almost embarassed about their unionism, and I think that’s pathetic as well.

“For others, they wave in the wind. They’re weak people ... and rather than stand against them, they go with the crowd.”

The Alliance Party was yesterday fielding significant online flak for its decision not to get involved in the summit.

The party had said it would not be appropriate for it to attend what amounts to “a rally to endorse a united Ireland”.

As for the Alliance Party, Mr Wilson said: “I think they recognise the danger – there might be an election comng in December. I think it’s cynical on their part, it’s not principled ...

“The Alliance already know they depend a lot on votes, in fact probably mostly, on votes from unionist areas.

“They [hear] the danger bells ringing if they were to involve themselves in such an event. I suspect had there been no election in the offing, the Alliance Party may have taken a different view on this.”

Mr Marshall, a farmer and UUP member who served in the Seanad from 2018 to 2020, said that “it’s perfectly acceptable and reasonable to hold this conference, but I struggle to see why unionists would get involved in that type of conversation”.

He said that the future constitutional state of the Province will be determined mainly by one simple factor: where people will be better off economically. The answer, he believes, is in the UK.

