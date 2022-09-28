A Sinn Fein President of Ireland? Renewed push under way to extend voting rights from Republic of Ireland to include Northern Ireland

Niall O Donnghaile

At present, only residents of the Irish Republic are eligible to vote.

The presidency is a key ceremonial office, with the holder of the title being the nation’s head of state and de facto ambassador to the world.

There has never been a Sinn Fein president, and it is thought that extending the right to vote to those in the six Northern Irish counties would increase the liklihood of a candidate from the party succeeding (given that Sinn Fein is the biggest party in the Province, whereas the likes of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, and Labour have little-to-no impact here).

In 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic, moves had been afoot to host a referendum on extending the vote, but this never happened.

Now efforts are being made to revive this.

The plan is also to extend the vote to Irish expatriates living in places like America and Australia.

Yesterday, Sinn Fein’s leader in the Irish senate Niall O Donnghaile issued a statement saying: “The diaspora minister stated earlier this year, that a referendum would be held before 2024, and I am again urging the government now to set the date and introduce the referendum bill into the Oireachtas.

“People living in the north of Ireland, and the diaspora living overseas, should have the right to vote to elect our president.

“There is widespread support among political parties and civic society for a referendum. Now is the time to set a date.”

Earlier in the week Fianna Fail and the SDLP issued a joint statement also backing the plans.

The current office holder, Michael D Higgins, has held the post since 2011.

