​Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Norman Tebbit, who has died aged 94, was an “icon in British politics”, Kemi Badenoch said.

The Conservative grandee was one of Margaret Thatcher's closest political allies and played a key role in Tory politics for a generation.

As employment secretary he took on the trade unions, and as chairman of the Conservative Party from 1985 to 1987 he helped Mrs Thatcher secure her third general election victory.

He also served as trade secretary and had a reputation as a political bruiser.

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch has paid tribute to Tory grandee Lord Tebbit

He suffered grave injuries in the 1984 Brighton bombing, which left his wife, Margaret, paralysed from the neck down.

After the 1987 election success he left his post as Tory chairman to help care for Margaret, who died in 2020.

He left the Commons in 1992 and became a member of the House of Lords.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said Lord Tebbit was a “titan of Conservative politics” whose “resilience, conviction and service left a lasting mark on our party and our country”.

Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch said: “Norman Tebbit was an icon in British politics and his death will cause sadness across the political spectrum.

“He was one of the leading exponents of the philosophy we now know as Thatcherism and his unstinting service in the pursuit of improving our country should be held up as an inspiration to all Conservatives.”

She said the “stoicism and courage” he showed following the Brighton bombing and the care he showed for his wife was a reminder that he was “first and foremost a family man who always held true to his principles”.

Former prime minister Lord Cameron said Lord Tebbit would write to him when he was in No 10, with “some letters more 'constructive' than others”, but "they certainly always grabbed my attention and I had no doubt that they came with only our country's best interests in mind”.

Another former prime minister, Boris Johnson, described Lord Tebbit as “a hero of modern Conservatism” and “great patriot” whose values were needed “today more than ever”.