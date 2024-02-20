Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland's finance ministers to meet at Stormont

Irish Finance minister Michael McGrath. Irish Government image

Mr McGrath will also visit a number of projects in the city supported by the Government’s Reconciliation Fund.

He said: “I look forward to engaging with Minister Archibald following her appointment as Minister for Finance in the restored Northern Ireland Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This meeting provides an excellent opportunity to discuss our shared economic interests, the all-island economy and the shared opportunities and challenges we face.

“Recent years have brought great uncertainty and challenge in both political and economic terms, but we now have an opportunity – with the Executive restored and greater certainty around key issues such as post-Brexit trade – to maximise the potential of the economic relationships on this island.

“There has always been the potential to further develop cross-border trade and recent years have shown what can be achieved – at the start of this decade total trade in goods and services amounted to under five billion euro, while in 2022 this rose to 11.6 billion euro, involving a 15% increase over 2021.”