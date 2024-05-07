Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vote was split along unionist and nationalist lines: DUP and UUP figures against the motion (plus Jim Allister) and Sinn Fein, SDLP, and Alliance figures in favour (as well as unionist independent Claire Sugden).

Out of 90 MLAs, the vote was 44 in favour, 26 against.

This comes as students at Queen’s University Belfast temporarily “occupied” university property in protest – echoing much larger recent protests in the USA.

The motion approved by the Assembly on Tuesday night says: “This Assembly condemns the ongoing genocide in Gaza that has left more than 35,000 people dead, most of them women and children;

"Further condemns the actions of Hamas on October 7, which left 1,300 people dead and many families searching for loved ones;

"Abhors the killing of international humanitarian aid workers seeking to deliver vital supplies to the civilian population on the brink of famine;

"Rejects plans for a ground assault on the city of Rafah, with a refugee population of more than one million Palestinians sheltering with nowhere safe to go;

"Regrets the failure of the international community to act decisively in the interests of peace; affirms its support for a two-state solution and the immediate recognition of the state of Palestine;

"Calls for an immediate ceasefire in the region and the release of all hostages;

"Further calls for an end to arms sales and transfers to Israel while the genocide continues;

"And calls on the First Minister and deputy First Minister to write jointly to the UK Prime Minister in pursuit of these objectives.”

Setting out the DUP stance, MLA Brian Kingston told the Assembly: “There can never be any defence for the loss of innocent life.

"The motion before us is poorly worded and factually inaccurate. The International Court of Justice was asked by South Africa to consider whether Israel had committed genocide and did not find that to be the case.

“[It] instead ruled that Israel should follow the Geneva convention on how military actions should be conducted. On that basis, we cannot support a motion that is, essentially, inaccurate.”

As this was taking place, students at Queen’s staged their sit-in protest on campus calling for the removal of Hillary Clinton from the honourary position of chancellor.

In a statement, the QUB Palestine Assembly said it wants to see a democratic election process for the next chancellor.

It said it had “occupied” the Lanyon Building” (the main red-brick one), but then later on Tuesday night said it had ended the protest.

The group is also calling for Queen’s to end all ties with universities in Israel, to issue a statement “condemning Israel’s mass killing of Palestinians and deliberate destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure” and offer sanctuary status to Palestinian academics and students.