Northern Ireland can be a dangerous place for women, Minister Andrew Muir tells MLAs
Andrew Muir was answering an urgent question in the Assembly following the killing of four women in the region in six weeks.
DUP MLA Joanne Bunting tabled the question asking if the Justice Minister Naomi Long has any plans to update her department's domestic and sexual abuse strategy following the recent spate of deaths.
Agriculture Minister Mr Muir answered the question in the absence of Ms Long.
He began by offering condolences to the families of the four women who died in recent weeks - Mary Ward, Rachel Simpson, Sophie Watson and Montserrat Martorell.
The minister added: "We fully recognise that Northern Ireland can be a dangerous place for women as shown by the troubling statistics of domestic and sexual abuse.
"This is exactly why the new domestic and sexual abuse strategy was developed, to address these deeply concerning issues.
"While such instances are appalling, unfortunately they are not new challenges in this context.
"The aim of the new strategy is to ensure that domestic and sexual abuse is not tolerated in Northern Ireland and that everyone can be safe and free from fear."
Mr Muir said women in the region are disproportionately affected by domestic and sexual abuse.
He added: "Tackling domestic and sexual abuse is everyone's business. These issues cannot be eradicated by any single department alone.
"Indeed they require a whole of society approach with collaboration across government, public services and communities."
Ms Bunting said she was disappointed that the Justice Minister was not in the chamber to answer the urgent question.
She said: "Strategies are useful but actions speak louder than words on a page.
"I would ask the minister if he could give us some indication of what practical measures are going to be brought forward as a matter of urgency to help people who are in abusive relationships before more lives are lost."
Mr Muir said: "I think it is critical we do take practical actions and many are outlined within the strategy.
"One thing which is critical is how we work with the community and voluntary sector and those who are providing support within the community."
